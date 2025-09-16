Japan’s Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships Medalists

Japan Data

A roundup of Japan’s medal winners at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

In September 2025, the World Athletics Championships are taking place in Tokyo for the first time since 1991. Below we present an overview of the Japanese athletes bringing home medals in their events.

Japan’s Medalists at Tokyo 2025

September 13

■ Bronze: Katsuki Hayato (Men’s 35-kilometer walk)

In the leading group from the start, Katsuki held on as other athletes dropped out to win the bronze medal with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, 16 seconds.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Katsuki Hayato after winning the bronze medal in the men’s 35-kilometer walk at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. © Reuters.)