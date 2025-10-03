Survey Finds Japanese Schoolchildren Show Preference for Typing Over Handwriting

Survey Finds Japanese Schoolchildren Show Preference for Typing Over HandwritingSociety Education
Keyboards and Tablets
A survey of fourth through ninth graders across Japan found that 70% watched videos in their classes or for homework.
The online survey was conducted in July of this year by the Child Research Institute, a research organization within the Hakuhōdō Foundation. A total of 1,200 valid survey responses were received.
When asked about the degree of digitalization at their school, 68.7% of the respondents said that they watch videos in class or for homework, while 62.7% submit homework via a tablet and 60.3% receive class notifications online.
In response to the question about their preference when writing, 43.8% said they prefer inputting text using a keyboard, which exceeds the 30.8% who prefer writing by hand.
Meanwhile, slightly more survey respondents preferred printed textbooks to digital ones, at 39.9% as compared to 34.8%.
Data Sources
- Survey of children (Japanese) from the Child Research Institute of the Hakuhōdō Foundation.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)