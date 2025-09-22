Takaichi and Koizumi Public Favorites for Next LDP Leader

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that Takaichi Sanae and Koizumi Shinjirō were the most popular choices for the next leader of the Liberal Democratic Party among members of the public.

Presidential Preferences

The website Senkyo Dot Com and news organization JX Press held a joint survey on September 13–14 asking respondents in Japan aged 18 and over about the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election to be held on October 4. In this hybrid survey, the same questions received 995 valid responses via telephone and 12,126 online.

Of the five candidates who had expressed the intention to run in the election, online respondents chose Takaichi Sanae as their top choice to become LDP president at 24.5%, ahead of Koizumi Shinjirō with 19.4% and Hayashi Yoshimasa with 9.1%. In the telephone poll, however, Koizumi came in first with 26.7%, followed by Takaichi with 23.4% and Hayashi with 14.1%.

When asked which party they would like to join the current coalition of the LDP and Kōmeitō, the Democratic Party for the People was the most popular choice at 13.1% for online respondents, with Nippon Ishin no Kai at 11.3% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at 8.0%. Among respondents via telephone, Ishin was top (18.7%), just ahead of the CDPJ (17.9%) and DPFP (15.0%). Sanseitō, in fourth, was the choice of 9.5% of telephone respondents.

Around 30% of all respondents said that a House of Representatives election should be held as soon as possible after the next LDP leader is chosen. Including those who think it should be held by the end of the year, the percentage rises to just under 40%. Around 20% of telephone respondents said it should be held in early 2026, by spring of that year, and the same proportion thought that a lower house election was not necessary.

Data Sources

Survey data concerning next LDP presidential election (Japanese) from Senkyo Dot Com.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image © Pixta.)