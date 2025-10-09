Japanese Consumers Hesitate to Buy New Rice Amid Soaring Prices

Japan Data

Japanese consumers want to eat shinmai (newly harvested rice), but have limits on how much they are prepared to pay.

Price a Priority

A survey, conducted in September by the recipe-sharing website Cookpad, asked 1,037 site users about their attitudes toward shinmai (newly harvested rice). In total, 88.9% in total stated they “want to buy shinmai,” but price proved to be an obstacle.

More than 70% of respondents cited “price” as a priority when buying shinmai. The other main factors that respondents took into consideration were “brand” (53.1%), “variety” (38.2%), and “production area” (34.9%). (Koshihikari is an example of a variety, and Uonuma Koshihikari an example of a brand.)

Sticking Point

At 74.6%, the majority of respondents stated they were willing to pay a slightly higher price for shinmai, “up to ¥4,999” per five kilograms, which was much higher than the 16.9% who said they would only pay the “same price as for regular rice.”

However, the combined total of people willing to pay “up to ¥5,999,” “up to ¥6,999,” or even “¥7,000 or over” only came to 8.7%. The survey showed there was a psychological cut-off point of ¥5,000 for consumers, which they could not exceed, even for a taste of newly harvested rice.

By size of household, the combined totals of “up to ¥3,999” and “up to ¥4,999” for small households of “1–3 people” and large households of “4 people or more” showed little difference, with 75.2% and 73% respectively.

This gap was wider for people wanting to pay the “regular price” though, with 14.7% for small households compared to 21.9% for large households. Moreover, while 7.8% of small households were willing to spend up to ¥5,999, this fell by nearly half to 4.1% for larger households. The reality is that households with many family members are not able to stretch to paying more.

Data Sources

Rice survey (Japanese) from Cookpad, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)