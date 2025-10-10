Silly Science? Cattle’s Zebra Transformation Wins Ig Nobel Prize for Japanese Team

Japan Data

Japanese representatives were among the winners of the Ig Nobel Prize for the nineteenth consecutive year in 2025 for research into how making cattle look like zebras can help keep pests away.

Protective Stripes

The 2025 Ig Nobel Prize ceremony was held on September 18 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The prize aims to make people laugh and then think, and the venue was once again filled with mirth.

Japan was represented among the prizewinners by a team led by Kojima Tomoki of the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization, which received the Biology award for its research into the effectiveness at keeping pests away of painting zebralike patterns onto black cattle. The team concluded that the striped bovines attracted about half as many bloodsucking insects as the unpainted cattle. This approach could improve the health of livestock by decreasing stress, and also reduce the need for using insecticides.



One of the black cattle with white stripes used in the experiment. Photograph taken in 2017. (© Aichi Agricultural Research Center)

The first Japanese Ig Nobel prizewinner came in 1992, when a Shiseidō research team led by Kanda Fujihiro won for identifying the chemical compounds that cause foot odor. Nakagaki Toshiyuki, who studies single-celled organisms known as slime molds, has received the prize twice; once in cognitive science in 2008 and a second in transportation planning in 2010.

While many of Japan’s awards have been in science, one came in economics in 1997 for the Tamagotchi. It has also won two awards for peace: in 2002 for developing the dog bark translator Bowlingual, and in 2004 for karaoke.

Japanese researchers have received the most prizes in chemistry, with six, followed by five in biology and three in medicine.

The Ig Nobel Prize was launched as a parody of the Nobel Prize in 1991 by Annals of Improbable Research, a US scientific humor magazine. The naming is of course a pun on the word “ignoble”, meaning being of low character or having a lack of honor.

Japanese Ig Nobel Prizewinners

2025

Biology

Kojima Tomoki and others

For research into whether painting cattle with zebralike patterns is effective in keeping away bloodsucking insects.

2024

Physiology

Takebe Takanori and others

For discovering that many mammals are capable of breathing through their anus.

2023

Nutrition

Miyashita Hōmei and Nakamura Hiromi

For experiments to determine how electrified chopsticks and drinking straws can change the taste of food.

2022

Engineering

Matsuzaki Gen and others

For trying to discover the most efficient way for people to use their fingers when turning a knob.

2021

Kinetics

Murakami Hisashi, Nishinari Katsuhiro, and Nishiyama Yūta

For conducting experiments to learn why pedestrians sometimes collide with other pedestrians.

2020

Acoustics

Nishimura Takeshi

For inducing a female Chinese alligator to bellow in an airtight chamber filled with helium-enriched air.

2019

Chemistry

Watanabe Shigeru and others

For estimating the total saliva volume produced per day by a typical five-year-old child.

2018

Medical education

Horiuchi Akira

For the medical report “Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons Learned From Self-Colonoscopy.”

2017

Biology

Yoshizawa Kazunori and Kamimura Yoshitaka

For their discovery of a female penis, and a male vagina, in a cave insect.

2016

Perception

Higashiyama Atsuki

For investigating whether things look different when you bend over and view them between your legs.

2015

Medicine

Kimata Hajime

For experiments to study the biomedical benefits or biomedical consequences of intense kissing (and other intimate, interpersonal activities).

2014

Physics

Mabuchi Kiyoshi and others

For measuring the amount of friction between a shoe and a banana skin, and between a banana skin and the floor, when a person steps on a banana skin that’s on the floor.

2013

Chemistry

Imai Shinsuke and others

For discovering that the biochemical process by which onions make people cry is even more complicated than scientists previously realized.

2013

Medicine

Niimi Masanori and others

For assessing the effect of listening to opera, on heart transplant patients who are mice.

2012

Acoustics

Kurihara Kazutaka and Tsukada Kōji

For creating the SpeechJammer — a machine that disrupts a person’s speech, by making them hear their own spoken words at a very slight delay.

2011

Chemistry

Imai Makoto and others

For determining the ideal density of airborne wasabi (pungent horseradish) to awaken sleeping people in case of a fire or other emergency, and for applying this knowledge to invent the wasabi alarm.

2010

Transportation planning

Nakagaki Toshiyuki and others

For using slime mold to determine the optimal routes for railroad tracks.

2009

Biology

Taguchi Fumiaki

For demonstrating that kitchen refuse can be reduced more than 90% in mass by using bacteria extracted from the feces of giant pandas.

2008

Cognitive science

Nakagaki Toshiyuki and others

For discovering that slime molds can solve puzzles.

2007

Chemistry

Yamamoto Mayu

For developing a way to extract vanillin — vanilla fragrance and flavoring — from cow dung.

2005

Nutrition

Nakamatsu Yoshirō

For photographing and retrospectively analyzing every meal he has consumed during a period of 34 years (and counting).

2005

Biology

Hayasaka Yōji

For painstakingly smelling and cataloging the peculiar odors produced by 131 different species of frogs when the frogs were feeling stressed.

2004

Peace

Inoue Daisuke

For inventing karaoke, thereby providing an entirely new way for people to learn to tolerate each other.

2003

Chemistry

Hirose Yukio

For his chemical investigation of a bronze statue, in the city of Kanazawa, that fails to attract pigeons.

2002

Peace

Satō Keita, Suzuki Matsumi, and Kogure Norio

For promoting peace and harmony between the species by inventing Bowlingual, a computer-based automatic dog-to-human language translation device.

1999

Chemistry

Makino Takeshi

For his involvement with S-Check, an infidelity detection spray that wives can apply to their husbands’ underwear.

1997

Economics

Maita Aki and Yokoi Akihiro

For diverting millions of person-hours of work into the husbandry of Tamagotchi virtual pets.

1997

Biology

Yagyū Takami and others

For measuring people’s brainwave patterns while they chewed different flavors of gum.

1996

Biodiversity

Okamura Chōnosuke

For discovering the fossils of dinosaurs, horses, dragons, princesses, and more than 1,000 other extinct “mini-species,” each of which is less than 1/100 of an inch in length.

1995

Psychology

Watanabe Shigeru and others

For their success in training pigeons to discriminate between the paintings of Picasso and those of Monet.

1992

Medicine

Kanda Fujihiro and others

For their pioneering research study “Elucidation of Chemical Compounds Responsible for Foot Malodor,” especially for their conclusion that people who think they have foot odor do, and those who don’t, don’t.

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Improbable Research and others.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Kojima Tomoki of the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (center) with Ōishi Kazato of Kyoto University (left) and Satō Say of Aichi Prefectural Livestock Research Center after winning the 2025 Ig Nobel Prize for Biology. © Jiji.)