Japan’s Companies Seek Mid-Career Employees to Secure Job-Ready Talent

Japan Data

A survey of Japanese companies found that mid-career hiring is becoming a more popular option.

Immediately Effective

The Japanese human-resource service provider Mynavi conducted an online survey of personnel managers in charge of mid-career recruitment. A total of 1,600 valid responses were received for the survey, which was conducted in July 2025.

When companies were asked to list their reasons for engaging in mid-career recruitment, the most common answer cited was to “supplement the workforce with immediately effective personnel,” (48.4%), followed by “respond to an increase in employee resignations” (32.4%) and “expand existing business operations” (30.3%).

As for future intentions regarding mid-career recruitment, 54% of the companies surveyed said that they would “become more proactive,” far exceeding the 7.4% who said they would “become less proactive.” By industry, the highest percentage of companies planning to be more proactive, at 59.1%, could be found in the finance, insurance, and consulting sectors.

For the most recent six-month period, from January to June 2025, 27% of the companies surveyed felt they had too many full-time employees, while 45.8% said that it seemed they did not have enough. Compared with 2024, the percentage for the former remained almost unchanged, while the latter increased by about three points.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)