Low Ages in High Office: Japan’s Youngest (and Oldest) Prime Ministers in History

Japan’s first prime minister, Itō Hirobumi, is commonly thought of as an elder statesman, but he remains to this day the youngest person ever to sit behind the premier’s desk. Here are the youngest and oldest people ever to take the office.

Young and Old, Leading Japan

In 1885, Itō Hirobumi took office as the first prime minister of Japan. During the 140 years since then, he is one of a total of 65 men to have held the office, up through Ishiba Shigeru (2024–25).

In all, Itō held the office four times, in 1885–88, 1892–96, 1898, and 1900–1901. He is now seen as an elder statesman of early modern Japan, an image burnished by the presence of his white-bearded face on the thousand-yen note for many years, from 1963 through 1986; but at the time he first took office, he was just 44 years, 2 months of age, making him the youngest person ever to serve as prime minister. In the postwar era, the youngest politician ever to occupy the Kantei was Abe Shinzō, aged 53 years, 0 months, when he began his first term in 2006.

Japan’s Youngest Prime Ministers

Name First took office Age Itō Hirobumi Dec. 1885 44 years, 2 months Konoe Fumimaro Jun. 1937 45 years, 7 months Kuroda Kiyotaka Apr. 1888 47 years, 5 months Yamagata Aritomo Dec. 1889 51 years, 6 months Abe Shinzō ★ Sep. 2006 52 years, 0 months Katsura Tarō Jun. 1901 53 years, 4 months Tanaka Kakuei ★ Jul. 1972 54 years, 2 months Noda Yoshihiko ★ Sep. 2011 54 years, 3 months Hosokawa Morihiro ★ Aug. 1993 55 years, 6 months Saionji Kinmochi Jan. 1906 56 years, 1 month Matsukata Masayoshi May 1891 56 years, 1 month

Postwar prime ministers are denoted with a ★.

Looking instead at the oldest prime ministers in Japanese history, leading the pack is Suzuki Kantarō, who held the office for just a few months at the end of World War II in 1945, taking the seat at the age of 77. Also appearing on this list is Fukuda Takeo, who took office in 1976 aged 71 years, 11 months. He is part of the only father-son duo in Japanese history to both hold the nation’s highest office; Fukuda Yasuo was also 71 when he took office in 2007.

Japan’s Oldest Prime Ministers

Name First took office Age Suzuki Kantarō Apr. 1945 77 years, 3 months Inukai Tsuyoshi Dec. 1931 76 years, 6 months Kiyoura Keigo Jan. 1924 73 years, 9 months Saitō Makoto May 1932 73 years, 5 months Shidehara Kijūrō ★ Oct. 1945 73 years, 0 months Ishibashi Tanzan ★ Dec. 1956 72 years, 2 months Miyazawa Kiichi ★ Nov. 1991 72 years, 0 months Fukuda Takeo ★ Dec. 1976 71 years, 11 months Hatoyama Ichirō★ Dec. 1954 71 years, 11 months Suga Yoshihide ★ Sep. 2020 71 years, 9 months

Postwar prime ministers are denoted with a ★.



Prime Minister Fukuda Takeo (1976–78), left, and his son, Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo (2007–8). (© Jiji)

Data Sources

Previous Prime Ministers from the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan.

(Originally written in Japanese. Banner photo: Japan’s first prime minister, Itō Hirobumi [courtesy National Diet Library], and its youngest postwar prime minister, Abe Shinzō [© Reuters].)