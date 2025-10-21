Karaage Fried Chicken a Constant Favorite in Japan

Japan Data

Favorite Foods

A nationwide survey found that karaage fried chicken remains Japan’s most popular side dish.

The online survey of 14,000 people, which was conducted by Nichirei Foods in August, showed participants 30 different side dishes and asked them to choose whichever ones they liked best. The results show that 67.4% of the respondents chose karaage fried chicken as a favorite, followed in popularity by Hamburg steak, gyōza dumplings, and yakiniku grilled meat, at around 64% each.

For the past five years karaage has ranked first, so it can be considered one of Japan’s national dishes.

Among survey respondents who eat karaage at least once a month, 42.8% said that they purchase it ready to eat at the supermarket deli counter, while 36.8% make it at home, 27.6% buy frozen karaage, and 20.3% buy fried chicken at a convenience store.

As for the favorite part of the chicken for karaage, thigh meat was the overwhelming favorite, as chosen by 82.9% of the respondents. The breakdown of responses according to gender show that women in particularly tended to choose thigh meat, while a relatively higher percentage of men than women preferred chicken breasts.

Data Sources

Survey on karaage in Japan (Japanese) from Nichirei Foods, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)