Young Japanese Support Separate Married Surname Option

Japan Data

A survey of teenagers in Japan found strong support for changing the law to allow married couples to maintain separate surnames, even though very few stated definite intentions to use it themselves.

The Nippon Foundation ran a survey in mid-August 2025 asking 1,000 teenagers aged 17 to 19 about their views on introducing a selective separate surname system for married couples in Japan.

Overall, around 90% of respondents were aware of this system, with approximately 70% expressing interest in it.

Under current civil law, when a couple get married, one of them is required to change their surname so that they share the same one. Overwhelmingly, it is women who change their surname, accounting for 94% of cases in total.

Only 20.5% of respondents, and notably just 12.9% of women, thought the current system “should be maintained.” Instead, most men and women were in favor of a system that would let them choose separate surnames; for women this was a majority at 53.0%.

The most common reason among respondents who supported the introduction of the option for separate surnames was that “there are many kinds of families” at 55.0%, followed by “being able to choose is appropriate in the modern era” at 43.7%. A further 19.7% felt “changing names is a hassle.”

In contrast, at 36.4%, the most common response among people who supported maintaining the current system, whereby married couples share the same surname, was that they had “concerns about children’s surnames.” While 31.8% in total stated that “even if their name changes through marriage, expanding the ability to use former names is enough,” a significant gender gap could be seen between the 47.7% of women and 19.1% of men who thought this. Only 13.1% felt that “the same surname creates a sense of family unity.”

When asked which surname they would choose on getting married in the future, those who answered “separate surnames” were in the minority at just 2.6%. Overall, there was not much difference between those who would “choose the same surname,” accounting for 38.9%, and those who “will discuss with my partner before deciding,” standing at 36.4%. However, looking at just women, nearly half said they would “take on my partner’s surname,” at 45.2%.

Data Sources

Survey on use of separate surnames (Japanese) from the Nippon Foundation.

Survey on use of separate surnames (Japanese) from the Nippon Foundation. Data on marital surnames (Japanese) from the Gender Equality Bureau Cabinet Office.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)