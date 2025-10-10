An End to 26 Years of LDP-Kōmeitō Cooperation

Japan Data

On October 10, 2025, junior coalition partner Kōmeitō announced it would leave the minority government and put an end to its cooperation with the Liberal Democratic Party. New LDP President Takaichi Sanae may find her job even tougher now.

Walking Away After 26 Years

It was in 1999 that the Liberal Democratic Party formed its coalition with Kōmeitō. Their partnership remained stable for more than two and a half decades, but has now come to an end with the October 10 announcement by Kōmeitō’s leader, Saitō Tetsuo, that the junior partner would end its policy cooperation with the LDP and leave the government.

The reasons given for the Kōmeitō decision include a lack of LDP dedication to getting money out of politics, namely by implementing new restrictions on corporate donations to political groups. There were also concerns about the right-leaning politics of the LDP’s new leader, Takaichi Sanae, which were unpalatable to much of the Kōmeitō support base.

The coalition was already in a tenuous position, holding less than a majority of seats in both houses of the Diet, but now that it stands on its own, the LDP sees its minority position undermined still more. Takaichi has expressed hopes for an expanded coalition including the Democratic Party for the People, but even this pairing would not build the majority in both houses needed to pass legislation on its own.

One of the first orders of business in the extraordinary session of the Diet expected to be convened later this month is the selection of Japan’s next prime minister. Takaichi was hoping to become the nation’s first female premier, but her chances may have gone down slightly now that the Kōmeitō members are set to cast their votes for Saitō instead. A look at the numbers shows that non-LDP parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai, the DPFP, and other smaller forces, have the opportunity now to come together and bring about a change of administration.

(Originally written in Japanese. Banner photo: The LDP’s new president, Takaichi Sanae, and Kōmeitō leader Saitō Tetsuo. © Kyōdō.)