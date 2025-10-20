An Osaka Force Moves to the National Stage: Tracing the History of Ishin no Kai

Japan Data

The political party Nippon Ishin no Kai, now tapped as a potential member of a ruling coalition in the national government, got its start in 2010 as a local political force pushing for a more robust position for Osaka in the national context. A look at the history of this party.

A Local Government Dawn



Hashimoto Tōru (front row, left) and Matsui Ichirō (front row, right) celebrate the news that they are expected to be elected as Osaka mayor and governor, respectively, on November 27, 2011. (© Jiji)

January 2008 Lawyer and television personality Hashimoto Tōru is elected as governor of Osaka Prefecture, becoming at that time the youngest ever governor at the age of 38.

April 2010 The Osaka Restoration Association, advocating that the city become Japan’s second metropolis after Tokyo, is formed, mainly by former members of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Osaka prefectural assembly group. Hashimoto becomes the group’s leader.

October 2011 Hashimoto becomes mayor of the city of Osaka after resigning midway through his gubernatorial term. Matsui Ichirō, a member of the Osaka Restoration Association, is elected as governor, replacing Hashimoto.

September 2012 Nippon Ishin no Kai is formed with the official English name Japan Restoration Party.

May 2013 Ishin coleader Hashimoto states that Japan’s Imperial Army needed to have comfort women during World War II to maintain military discipline, drawing a fierce backlash from China and South Korea.

September 2014 Nippon Ishin no Kai merges with the Unity Party to form Ishin no Tō (Japan Innovation Party).

First Referendum

May 2015 In a referendum on whether to make Osaka into a metropolis, 705,585 voters oppose the proposal, ahead of 694,844 who support it. Thus, the proposal is rejected by a narrow margin of 10,741 votes. Hashimoto announces his intention to retire from politics.

August 2015 Hashimoto and Matsui announce their resignation from Ishin no Tō, and form a new party, Ōsaka Ishin no Kai (Initiatives from Osaka).

November 2015 Matsui is reelected as governor of Osaka Prefecture, while Hashimoto’s designated successor Yoshimura Hirofumi, a House of Representatives lawmaker, is elected as Osaka mayor.

August 2016 Targeting broader nationwide appeal, Initiatives from Osaka changes its name to Nippon Ishin no Kai. This is the same Japanese name as the party formed by Hashimoto in 2012. It becomes known as the Japan Innovation Party in English.

Referendum Rejected Again

April 2019 In elections held ahead of a planned second referendum on the metropolis plan, Yoshimura becomes governor, changing places with Matsui, who becomes mayor.

November 2020 In a second referendum on whether to make Osaka into a metropolis, 692,996 vote against the idea, compared with 675,829 who vote in favor, meaning it is rejected for a second time, by a margin of 17,167 votes. Matsui announces that he will resign from politics at the end of his term.



Mayor Matsui (right) and Governor Yoshimura hold a press conference after the second referendum rejecting the plan to turn Osaka into a metropolis on November 1, 2020. (© Jiji)

September 2025 Nippon Ishin no Kai produces an outline of its idea to establish Osaka as a secondary capital, which was among its pledges in the July House of Councillors election. This would require the elimination of administrative redundancy, and include transferring tax revenue from the central government, as well as the relocation of some Diet and agency functions.

October 2025 Ishin begins talks on policy coordination with the Liberal Democratic Party with an eye on a potential coalition in the National Diet.



Nippon Ishin no Kai leader Yoshimura Hirofumi (left) talks with Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae on October 15, 2025. (© Jiji)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: At a press conference on October 31, 2015, following the foundation of Osaka Ishin no Kai [Initiatives from Osaka], from left: Matsui Ichirō, secretary-general and Osaka governor; Hashimoto Tōru, leader and Osaka mayor; and Yoshimura Hirofumi, policy research council chairman. © Jiji.)