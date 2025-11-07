Japanese Pick Sushi as Most Recommended Dish to People from Other Countries

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that sushi was the Japanese food that locals would most like to recommend to people overseas, ahead of tempura in second place.

When Japanese people were asked what Japanese food they would recommend to people living outside of the country, the top response by far was sushi, at 63.8%, followed by tempura at 43.0%.

Suzumo Machinery, a manufacturer and seller of rice-processing robots used to serve rice or make rice balls, conducted a nationwide survey of 600 people age 20 or older in mid-September.

When asked to explain the appeal of Japanese cuisine, the most common response was the “use of seasonal ingredients,” at 50.2%. “Craftsmanship” and “appearance” were both at around 40%, showing that Japanese people feel the charm of the country’s food lies not only in its taste, but also in its aesthetics and cultural aspects.

The survey also asked about what was necessary to expand enjoyment of Japanese cuisine overseas. The most common response, at 36.3%, was to “reproduce the same quality and taste as in Japan.” At the same time, the results show that many think Japanese food will become more popular overseas by aligning with local preferences, such adopting cooking methods that are easy to replicate locally or adjusting to the local food culture.

Data Sources

Survey about Japanese food and sushi (Japanese) from Suzumo

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)