Young People See Oshikatsu Fandom as Way to Enrich Personal Life

The practice of oshikatsu, vigorously expressed fandom for a musician or other entertainer, or even a fictional character or inanimate target of support, is nothing rare in Japan, with nearly 30% of working-age people—and around half of those in their twenties—taking part.

Supporters Spending ¥13,305 a Month on Average

The human resources company Mynavi conducted an online survey in October 2025, asking full-time employees in their twenties through fifties about oshikatsu, receiving 20,165 valid responses.

Oshikatsu refers to activities that people do to support their favorite idol or object, such as an entertainer, athlete, or other celebrity, an anime or game character, or even an inaminate target of affection like a particular railway line. These activities range widely, from attending events to purchasing goods.

Overall, the average for those who engaged in oshikatsu activities was less than 30%, but rose to its highest for those in their twenties, reaching 49.2%, followed by 33.7% for those in their thirties.

When respondents engaged in oshikatsu were asked how much they spend per month on such activities, the overall average was ¥13,305. By age group, people in their thirties spent the most, with ¥14,692 and then those in their twenties with ¥14,026.

Of those who did oshikatsu, 79.4% said “it enriches my personal life” and 74.1% stated that “it’s an important activity in my life.” Moreover, there was a higher percentage of respondents who said that “it enriches both my work and personal life,” compared to the respondents not doing oshikatsu.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)