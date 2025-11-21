Survey of Male Cancer Patients in Japan Reveals Concern About Changes in Appearance

Japan Data

A survey of male cancer patients in Japan found that nearly 30% were concerned about changes in their appearance, including hair loss.

Patient Concerns

In a survey of male cancer patients in Japan, when asked what they were most uneasy or worried about after their diagnosis, the most common response, not surprisingly, was treatment and side effects, at 69.4%. However, many respondents also expressed a wide range of concerns related to their overall lives, including finances, burden on family members, and work. Nearly 30% also said that they were concerned about changes in their appearance due to treatment, such as hair loss or the development of a skin condition.

The August 2025 survey of men aged 30 to 69 who had experienced hair loss due to cancer treatment was conducted by Tokyo hair restoration company Aderans. A total of 412 responses were received.

When asked what actual problems they experienced from treatment, “hair loss” was the most often mentioned issue, at 36.9%, exceeding “feelings of depression” (34.7%) and “problems with work due to physical or mental fatigue” (31.6%).

With regard to hair loss in particular, 40% of those who experienced the problem said that it made them more prone to depression, concerned about other people staring at them, and reluctant to leave their home. Such comments show that hair loss affects not only the appearance of patients but also their psychological well-being and behavior, with the results including a cutting back on social activities.

Many respondents chose to use a hat or wig after experiencing hair loss, with the main reason being a concern about other people staring at them, as mentioned by 41.2%. The next most common reason, at 34.2%, was a desire to hide the fact they had lost their hair. A representative of Aderans interpreted the results as a reflection of patients’ concerns about the perceptions of others and a reluctance to have their illness be evident from their physical appearance. In addition, the representative noted that the survey shows that the issue of illness-related changes in appearance is important to men, even though most of the services provided to deal with the problem are geared to women.

