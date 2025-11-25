Japan’s Tourism Industry Faces Frontline Labor Shortage

Japan Data

A survey of Japan’s tourism industry identified a labor shortage as the industry’s biggest challenge.

Low Wages an Obstacle

In a survey of people working in Japan’s tourism industry, 48.6% cited the “shortage in frontline workers” as a challenge, confirming that this is the tourist industry’s largest issue. A significant shortage of personnel with specialized skills in tourism management was also noted by 41.3% of respondents.

In addition, other challenges connected directly to the sustainable development of tourist destinations were highlighted, including “improvements to the environment, such as transport and infrastructure” (47.3%) and “creation of sustainable tourist destinations” (44.2%).

Asked what they thought was causing the labor shortage, 37.5% stated “low wage levels,” while 35.4% said it was “insufficient systems to train personnel with specialized skills.”

The online survey aimed at 1,645 people working in the tourism industry was conducted between July and September 2025 by the tourism and research organization Jalan Research Center.

Data Sources

2025 survey on challenges facing the tourism industry (Japanese) from Jalan Research Center.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner © Pixta.)