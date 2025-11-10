Flu Alert in Japan as Number of Cases Rises

Japan Data

The number of influenza cases in Japan more than doubled over one week, surpassing the alert level that indicates the possibility of a major outbreak.

Fearing the Flu

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare reported that there were 57,424 weekly influenza cases from October 27 to November 2, 2025, based on data from 3,000 designated medical institutions across the country. This figure is published each week, nationwide; the average number of 14.90 cases per institution was more than double the figure of 6.29 for the previous week, exceeding the alert level of 10, which indicates a potential major outbreak within the next four weeks.

By prefecture, Miyagi (28.58), Kanagawa (28.47), and Saitama (27.91) approached the warning level of 30. As well as Kanagawa and Saitama, influenza was widespread elsewhere in the capital region with 25.04 in Chiba and 23.69 in Tokyo. Other high figures included 24.99 in Hokkaidō and 23.80 in Okinawa, as a total of 25 out of 47 prefectures recorded totals of more than 10. There were partial or full closures at 2,307 kindergartens, nurseries, and elementary, junior high, and high schools nationwide.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)