Japan’s Departure Tax Likely to Rise

Japan Data

The Japanese government is considering increasing the country’s departure tax to raise money to tackle issues related to overtourism.

Tax Hike Likely

Media reports indicate that Japan’s government is considering increasing the departure tax, paid when leaving the country, from its current level of ¥1,000 per person. It aims to use the money raised to tackle issues related to overtourism, including traffic congestion and trash problems.

The below graph shows a selection of typical payments for leaving other countries and regions, converted into yen. The cost for the United States is around ¥3,400 and Hong Kong ¥2,400, while Japan’s departure tax is likely to be raised to ¥3,000. As both Japanese citizens and international visitors will have to pay the tax, a proposal to reduce the cost of issuing passports is under consideration as compensation to citizens for the increase.

The government also plans major increases in fiscal 2026 to the cost of visa applications for visitors from countries that are not in reciprocal short-term visa-waiver agreements with Japan. The current prices are ¥3,000 for a single-entry and ¥6,000 for a multiple-entry visa, and have remained at this level for more than 40 years.

In fiscal 2028, Japan will launch an electronic travel authorization system similar to those in a number of Western countries for travelers from countries and regions who do not need a visa for short-term stays. Visitors will have to submit an online application for immigration screening in advance. The cost of usage is yet to be determined.

Data Sources

Data on the departure tax (Japanese) from the National Tax Agency.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)