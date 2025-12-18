Stressful Lifestyles of Children in Japan Take Toll on Their Health

Japan Data

A survey of teachers and physicians in Japan found concern about children’s unbalanced diets and lack of sleep.

Unbalanced Meals and Lack of Sleep

The Tokyo-based health supplement maker 3A-life conducted a survey on lifestyles and eating habits among children in Japan, targeting 506 elementary and junior high teachers and 503 physicians.

When asked how the lifestyles of children have changed in recent years, over 80% of those surveyed pointed to an increase in unbalanced meals, lack of sleep, and food allergies. The survey responses also reveal that some children are living even more hectic and stressful lives than adults by taking part in cram school or private lessons until late at night, skipping breakfast, and eating few home-cooked meals.

Teachers surveyed reported that these kinds of lifestyle changes are resulting in such problems as a lack of physical strength (82.2%), decreased concentration (80.8%), and emotional instability (77.1%).

Among the doctors surveyed, more than 90% mentioned that unhealthy habits among children such as irregular mealtimes, unbalanced diet, and lack of sleep are having a negative impact on their development.

Teachers are of course aware of these problems, but more than 60% pointed to the limits of what schools can do in the realm of health education. Some teachers also indicated issues related to parents and guardians, such as prioritizing meals that are easy for children to eat rather than nutritionally balanced ones, or relying on school lunches and only cooking simple meals at home. These survey responses suggest the need for cooperation and understanding on the part of families in order to improve the situation.

