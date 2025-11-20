Japan Data

China Rift Could Lead to Drop in Japan’s Visitor Numbers

Travel

A diplomatic spat between Japan and China could have a significant effect on Japan’s international visitor numbers and spending.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Many Chinese Visitors Since 2024

Following Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s November 7 comment suggesting Japan’s potential military involvement in the case of a Taiwan contingency, on November 14 China’s foreign ministry called on its citizens not to visit Japan.

This could have a significant effect as Chinese tourists make up a considerable proportion of international visitors to Japan. Chinese tourism to Japan bounced back in 2024 after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. In 2024, there were nearly 7 million Chinese visitors, who spent ¥1.7 trillion. The number of Chinese visitors for January to October 2025 rose further, up 40.7% year on year to 8.2 million, or more than the total for the whole of the previous year.

Number of Chinese Visitors to Japan

International Visitors to Japan (January–October 2025)

Chinese visitor spending from January to September accounted for 24% of the total for all international visitors, at ¥1.6 trillion.

International Visitor Spending in Japan by Country/Region (January–September 2025)

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)

tourism China Taiwan