Japan Rises to Ninth in World Digital Government Ranking

Japan was ninth in the World Digital Government Ranking issued by Waseda University’s Institute of Digital Government.

Small Countries Performing Well

Every year, Waseda University’s Institute of Digital Government issues its World Digital Government Ranking (with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic). The twentieth edition of the ranking was released in November 2025.

The survey carries out a multifaceted analysis of progress in digital government functions essential to people’s lives, based on 10 key indicators that include “network infrastructure” and “contribution to administrative and fiscal reform.” On this basis each country or region is evaluated and given a score.

Japan rose in the ranking from eleventh place last year to ninth place. This indicates that the Digital Agency, now in its fifth year, has begun to bear fruit, but there is still a need to overcome the top-down bureaucratic structures. Policies are also needed that allow citizens to appreciate the convenience of the My Number card.

The top-ranked country in 2025, Britain, was praised for pursuing digital policies that maintain its status as a leader in science and technology, while also taking into account overall social inclusiveness and sustainability. Finland, meanwhile, rose from seventeenth to tenth place, and other countries with relatively small populations, such as Denmark, Singapore, and Estonia, have demonstrated their prowess.

Data Sources

World Digital Government Rankings 2025 Edition from Waseda University Institute of Digital Government in cooperation with International Academy of CIO.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)