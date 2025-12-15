Japan Data

Japan Rises to Ninth in World Digital Government Ranking

Society Technology

Japan was ninth in the World Digital Government Ranking issued by Waseda University’s Institute of Digital Government.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Small Countries Performing Well

Every year, Waseda University’s Institute of Digital Government issues its World Digital Government Ranking (with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic). The twentieth edition of the ranking was released in November 2025.

Digital Government Ranking of Selected Countries

The survey carries out a multifaceted analysis of progress in digital government functions essential to people’s lives, based on 10 key indicators that include “network infrastructure” and “contribution to administrative and fiscal reform.” On this basis each country or region is evaluated and given a score.

Japan rose in the ranking from eleventh place last year to ninth place. This indicates that the Digital Agency, now in its fifth year, has begun to bear fruit, but there is still a need to overcome the top-down bureaucratic structures. Policies are also needed that allow citizens to appreciate the convenience of the My Number card.

Scores of Top 10 Countries in Fiscal 2025 Ranking

The top-ranked country in 2025, Britain, was praised for pursuing digital policies that maintain its status as a leader in science and technology, while also taking into account overall social inclusiveness and sustainability. Finland, meanwhile, rose from seventeenth to tenth place, and other countries with relatively small populations, such as Denmark, Singapore, and Estonia, have demonstrated their prowess.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

government Digital Agency