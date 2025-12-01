My Number Switch: Former Health Insurance Cards Expire in Japan

Japan Data

As part of the Japanese government’s efforts to encourage the use of My Number cards incorporating health insurance information, previously standard national health insurance cards expire on December 1. This guide explains the situation and what to do, if action is needed.

A New Way to Access Care

Previously standard national health insurance cards will expire in Japan as of the end of December 1, 2025, as Japan makes its transition to the use of My Number cards incorporating health insurance information. From December 2, people receiving services at health institutions should present either this kind of My Number card or a certificate of eligibility (shikaku kakuninsho).

However, to prevent confusion, the government has said that medical institutions may accept expired health insurance cards until March 2026.

January 2016 Government begins issuing My Number cards. ↓ March 2021 My Number cards become able to incorporate health insurance information to be used in the same way as health insurance cards. ↓ December 2024 Start of full transition to use of My Number cards at health institutions. Government stops issuing health insurance cards. ↓ December 1, 2025 National health insurance cards expire. ↓ December 2, 2025 Main transition to use of My Number cards with health insurance information. People using health institutions should present My Number cards with insurance information or certificates of eligibility. ↓ Until March 2026

Medical institutions may exceptionally accept expired health insurance cards.

Action to Take if You Do Not Have a My Number Card with Health Insurance Information

Example 1

Do not have My Number card OR

Have My Number card, but do not wish to incorporate health insurance information

It is possible to use a certificate of eligibility (shikaku kakuninsho) issued by insurers instead. This does not require an application, and should have arrived for insured people and dependents by mid-November. People who do not have it for some reason should contact their insurers.

Example 2

Have My Number card, and do wish to incorporate health insurance information

There is no separate My Number health insurance card. A standard My Number card just needs to be registered to incorporate insurance information.

Here are three ways to register.

Simply place the My Number card on a registration terminal at a medical institution or pharmacy. Registration is completed via facial recognition to confirm identity.

At a Seven Bank ATM (often in Seven Eleven convenience stores), press the Other Services button and follow the instructions. Convenience stores are open 24 hours. (My Number card and PIN number required.)

Log in to the My Number portal (Mynaportal) via smartphone or desktop computer and complete the procedure.



Dedicated terminals at medical institutions and pharmacies can be used to register. (© Pixta)

Example 3

Do not have My Number card, but want to apply now

A My Number card application form with a QR code for online application was mailed out from summer to autumn 2022. There are three ways to apply.



The envelope with My Number card details looks like this. (© Pixta)

Postal application

Forms can be downloaded in multiple languages.

Forms can be downloaded in multiple languages. Computer or smartphone application ( Japanese language only)

Japanese language only) Application via some photo booths

Contact your municipality if you do not know your My Number or cannot find your application form.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)