Tokyo Climbs to Second in Global City Ranking

Japan Data

Tokyo rose to second place for the first time in an annual ranking of major cities around the globe, while Osaka leaped to eighteenth from thirty-fifth, thanks to its hosting of the World Expo.

Overall Improvement

In December, the Mori Memorial Foundation released its Global Power City Index, an annual ranking of the world’s top metropolises. Tokyo climbed to second place, which is its highest position since the ranking began in 2008, while Osaka leaped from thirty-fifth to eighteenth in the year it hosted the World Expo.

The index ranks 48 major cities via 72 indicators within the six functions of economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility. Scores are out of a maximum of 2,700 points.

Having been in third place for nine successive years from 2016, Tokyo overtook New York to rank second for the first time ever. It was top for livability and second for cultural interaction, and saw overall improvement, including climbing to seventh for the environment function.

Osaka’s cultural interaction improved due to factors including a rise in international visitors, thanks in large part to its hosting of the World Expo, and it soared up the ranking to eighteenth. Fukuoka, meanwhile, rose two places to fortieth.

London remained in top position for the fourteenth consecutive year, despite a drop in its overall score. It was top for cultural interaction and accessibility, and second for economy and R&D.

Data Sources

The Global Power City Index from the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The Tokyo cityscape. © Pixta.)