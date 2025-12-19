Japan’s Cherry Blossom Forecast 2026: A Sakura Season Guide

Japan Data

Japan’s famous cherry trees are set to bloom earlier than usual in 2026, due to expected warm weather in March and April.

On December 18, the Japan Meteorological Corporation published its first cherry blossom forecast for 2026. Temperatures across the country are expected to be around the same as usual in January and February, but higher than usual in March and April, meaning that blooming will take place earlier than in a typical year.

The organization forecasts that the first sakura will blossom in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Gifu around March 19, with areas west of the greater Tokyo region blooming in late March. As the cherry blossom front moves up into Hokuriku and Tōhoku, these areas will see the iconic trees start to flower from the end of March to early April. The front is expected to reach the southern tip of Hokkaidō at the end of April; while Tokyo’s first bloom is predicted for March 19, Sapporo’s will come six weeks later, around April 28.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. You can see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).



Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi moat, around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (© PhotoAC)



Sakura at Nagoya Castle. (© Pixta)

Data Sources

Cherry Blossom forecast map (2026) from the Japan Meteorological Corporation

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Cherry blossoms at the temple of Taisekiji in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka, in combination with Mount Fuji, also appear reflected in Myōkyō Pond. © PhotoAC.)