International Visitor Spending in Japan Rises to ¥9.5 Trillion in 2025

International visitors to Japan smashed the 40 million mark in 2025. While their per capita spending changed little, their sheer numbers increased their overall outlay by over ¥1 trillion from 2024.
Approaching ¥10 Trillion

Preliminary figures published by the Japan Tourism Agency reveal that annual spending by international visitors to Japan in 2025 rose by 16.4% year on year to a record high of ¥9.5 trillion. The increase of more than ¥1.3 trillion on 2024 was due in part to the record number of visitors overall, as well as soaring accommodation prices. Average individual spending, meanwhile, rose by just 0.9% to ¥229,000.

By category, most spending went to lodging at ¥3.5 trillion (up 26.7%), followed by shopping at ¥2.5 trillion (up 6.4%) and food and beverages at ¥2.1 trillion (up 18.8%).

Annual Spending by International Visitors to Japan

The top total spenders by country or region were China, accounting for 21.2% of all spending (¥2.0 trillion), ahead of Taiwan with 12.8% (¥1.2 trillion), the United States with 11.9% (¥1.1 trillion), South Korea with 10.4% (¥1.0 trillion), and Hong Kong with 5.9% (¥0.6 trillion). The top five countries and regions contributed more than 60% of overall spending.

Germany topped the list for average individual spending at ¥394,000 (up 18.2%), ahead of Britain and Australia, which were both at ¥390,000. Meanwhile, average spending dropped by 11.0% to ¥246,000 among Chinese visitors, and by 9.2% to ¥226,000 among those from Hong Kong.

Visitor Spending by Country

