International Visitor Spending in Japan Rises to ¥9.5 Trillion in 2025

Japan Data

International visitors to Japan smashed the 40 million mark in 2025. While their per capita spending changed little, their sheer numbers increased their overall outlay by over ¥1 trillion from 2024.

Approaching ¥10 Trillion

Preliminary figures published by the Japan Tourism Agency reveal that annual spending by international visitors to Japan in 2025 rose by 16.4% year on year to a record high of ¥9.5 trillion. The increase of more than ¥1.3 trillion on 2024 was due in part to the record number of visitors overall, as well as soaring accommodation prices. Average individual spending, meanwhile, rose by just 0.9% to ¥229,000.

By category, most spending went to lodging at ¥3.5 trillion (up 26.7%), followed by shopping at ¥2.5 trillion (up 6.4%) and food and beverages at ¥2.1 trillion (up 18.8%).

The top total spenders by country or region were China, accounting for 21.2% of all spending (¥2.0 trillion), ahead of Taiwan with 12.8% (¥1.2 trillion), the United States with 11.9% (¥1.1 trillion), South Korea with 10.4% (¥1.0 trillion), and Hong Kong with 5.9% (¥0.6 trillion). The top five countries and regions contributed more than 60% of overall spending.

Germany topped the list for average individual spending at ¥394,000 (up 18.2%), ahead of Britain and Australia, which were both at ¥390,000. Meanwhile, average spending dropped by 11.0% to ¥246,000 among Chinese visitors, and by 9.2% to ¥226,000 among those from Hong Kong.

Data Sources

Data on international visitor spending (Japanese) from the Japan Tourism Agency.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)