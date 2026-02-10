Average Tokyo Condo Prices Soar in 2025

Japan Data

The average price of a condominium rose throughout the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2025.

Rising Costs of Labor and Materials

The average price of a condominium in the 23 municipalities of central Tokyo soared by 21.8% year on year to ¥136.1 million. This is the third consecutive year it has surpassed ¥100 million, as the rising costs of both labor and materials kept prices high. The number of units sold declined by 2.5% to 8,064. In the six core municipalities of Chiyoda, Chūō, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Bunkyō, the average price rose by 20.2% to ¥195.0 million.

Driven by the steep prices in the center of the capital, the average cost of a new condominium in the Tokyo metropolitan area as a whole—including the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba—climbed by 17.4% to ¥91.8 million. Prices rose across the board in western Tokyo (up 13.7% to ¥66.9 million), Kanagawa (up 11.4% to ¥71.7 million), Saitama (up 15.8% to ¥64.2 million), and Chiba (up 2.7% to ¥58.4 million).

At the same time, the number of units sold throughout the Tokyo metropolitan area fell by 4.5% to 21,962, the lowest point since records began in 1973, as developers find it increasingly difficult to acquire land for new projects. The number of units priced at ¥100 million or higher rose by 2,021 to 5,669.

A total of 23,000 units are forecast to be sold in 2026 (up 4.7%), with high costs for construction and labor expected to keep prices elevated.

Data Sources

Data on the new condominium market in the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2025 (Japanese) from the Real Estate Economic Institute.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)