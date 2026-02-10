Average Tokyo Condo Prices Soar in 2025

Average Tokyo Condo Prices Soar in 2025Economy
Rising Costs of Labor and Materials
The average price of a condominium in the 23 municipalities of central Tokyo soared by 21.8% year on year to ¥136.1 million. This is the third consecutive year it has surpassed ¥100 million, as the rising costs of both labor and materials kept prices high. The number of units sold declined by 2.5% to 8,064. In the six core municipalities of Chiyoda, Chūō, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Bunkyō, the average price rose by 20.2% to ¥195.0 million.
Driven by the steep prices in the center of the capital, the average cost of a new condominium in the Tokyo metropolitan area as a whole—including the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba—climbed by 17.4% to ¥91.8 million. Prices rose across the board in western Tokyo (up 13.7% to ¥66.9 million), Kanagawa (up 11.4% to ¥71.7 million), Saitama (up 15.8% to ¥64.2 million), and Chiba (up 2.7% to ¥58.4 million).
At the same time, the number of units sold throughout the Tokyo metropolitan area fell by 4.5% to 21,962, the lowest point since records began in 1973, as developers find it increasingly difficult to acquire land for new projects. The number of units priced at ¥100 million or higher rose by 2,021 to 5,669.
A total of 23,000 units are forecast to be sold in 2026 (up 4.7%), with high costs for construction and labor expected to keep prices elevated.
Data Sources
- Data on the new condominium market in the Tokyo metropolitan area in 2025 (Japanese) from the Real Estate Economic Institute.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)