Survey Finds Many Japanese Teens Using Generative AI

Japan Data

A survey of junior high and high school students in Japan found that many are using generative AI, whether to assist them in study or in their free time for fun or as a conversation partner.

Usage for Study and in Free Time

A survey of junior high and high school students in Japan found that nearly 80% use tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini either “frequently” or “occasionally.” A breakdown shows that 46.8% of the girls surveyed use such AI tools “frequently,” which was more than 10 percentage points higher than the 36.0% of boys.

The survey of 1,200 students across Japan was conducted in January 2026 by Kankō Gakuseifuku, a manufacturer of school uniforms.

More than 70% of junior and senior high school students said that the main reason for using generative AI was to check information for schoolwork. Junior high school students were more likely than high school students to use generative AI for non-academic purposes, such as using it as a hobby or for play, or for consultation and conversation.

The most noticeable difference between boys and girls revealed by the survey concerns the use of generative AI for consultation or conversations. Nearly half of girls surveyed (49.9%) said they use AI to get advice or have a conversation, which is more than double the rate among boys (23.0%). It seems that for some students AI is helping them organize their thoughts and confide their worries.

A Fifth of Students Rely “Entirely” on AI

There were no major differences between junior high and high school students, or boys and girls, when it comes to how generative AI is used for studying. The most common reason for using AI, mentioned by more than 60% of the students surveyed, was to get hints on ways of thinking or structuring things. Other common usages included editing and proofreading written texts or looking up information. In addition, around 20% of the respondents relied entirely on AI either to provide answers or perform calculations.

Just under 10% of the students surveyed said that they do not use generative AI for schoolwork or cannot because it is prohibited at their school. Opinions are divided at schools regarding the degree to which students should be allowed to use generative AI.

Data Sources

Data on use of generative AI among junior high and high school students (Japanese) by Kankō Gakuseifuku.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)