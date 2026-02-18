Japan’s Food Exports Rise to ¥1.7 Trillion in 2025

Japan Data

Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products and foodstuffs climbed to an all-time high of ¥1.7 trillion in 2025, bolstered by the growing popularity of Japanese food items overseas.

A New Record

Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products and foodstuffs rose by 12.8% year on year to ¥1.70 trillion in 2025, setting a record for the thirteenth consecutive year. Exports were buoyed by the growing popularity of Japanese foods and ingredients overseas as Japan draws greater numbers of international visitors. However, the figure fell short of the government’s 2025 target of ¥2 trillion. The goal of reaching ¥5 trillion in 2030 also looks to be out of reach, as roughly tripling exports in five years will require considerable expansion of destination markets and supply capacity.

By country and region, exports to the United States came top with ¥276.2 billion, an increase of 13.7%. The negative effects of the Trump tariff hikes were limited, with exports of matcha and other kinds of green tea, as well as beef, seeing strong growth. Export to China also increased for the first time in three years, rising 7.0% to ¥179.9 billion. The impact of Chinese import restrictions on fishery products persisted, with only a slight uptick in this category, but there was strong demand for nishikigoi, logs, and beer.

Japan’s leading food export of scallops benefited from a diversification of destination markets after the blow of import bans in China and Hong Kong, with the total export value rising 30.4% to ¥90.6 billion. There were also solid sales of beef and sauces and mixed seasonings. Meanwhile, green tea sales almost doubled to ¥72.1 billion. Alongside rising interest in Japanese food and health consciousness, a boom in consumption of matcha lattes and ice creams drove a significant increase in exports of powdered tea.

Data Sources

Data on export of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products and foodstuffs (Japanese) from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Matcha [left] [© Pixta]; a couple enjoying matcha lattes in a Los Angeles neighborhood in May 2025. [© AFP/Jiji])