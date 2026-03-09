Japanese Sake Exports Rise Again in 2025

Japan Data

In the year after sake-making was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, Japan enjoyed strong sake exports.

China Top Destination by Value of Exports

The total value of exports of Japanese sake rose by 5.5% year on year to ¥45.9 billion in 2025, according to figures from the Japan Sake and Shōchū Makers Association. Exports by volume increased by 8.0% to 33,500 kiloliters. Despite the effect of US tariffs, it was the second successive year for increases in both value and volume.

China remained the top destination for sake exports by sales value in 2025, rising 13.9% to ¥13.3 billion. The United States was second at ¥11.0 billion (down 3.5%). Meanwhile, the United States was top for sales volume at 7,720 kiloliters (down 3.5%) ahead of China at 6,660 kiloliters (up 25.1%).

Exports to South Korea remained robust, setting new records for both value and volume, with the country’s sales value approaching the total of Hong Kong, in third place. Sales to Canada and France also rose to record levels for value and volume. In France, Japan’s sake is increasingly served at high-end restaurants. Overall, exports have reached a new high number of markets, covering 81 countries and regions, as steady expansion continues.

The average export value per liter was ¥1,368. This is 1.8 times as high as the ¥771 value 10 years previously. Relatively high-priced sake continues to drive the global market, as the average remained above ¥2,000 in Hong Kong and Singapore. However, as sake became more widely available in China, the average value dropped from ¥2,193 in 2024 to ¥1,998 in 2025.

Japan National Tourism Organization figures show that a record 42.7 million international visitors came to the country in 2025, while visitor spending also reached an all-time high of ¥9.5 trillion. Sake consumption while in the country and visits to breweries could lead to future boosts for exports.

The Japan Sake and Shōchū Makers Association reports that its pairing suggestions aimed at sommeliers in Europe and the United States are starting to show results. It plans to develop the global sake market further through social media outreach targeting Chinese speakers, who are prominent among visitors to Japan, as well as establishing markets in Southeast Asian countries expected to see both economic and population growth, while considering local legislation and business practices. It also plans to work with sommelier associations in Central and South America to cultivate talent and advance promotional efforts.

Data Sources

Data on sake exports in 2025 (Japanese) from the Japan Sake and Shōchū Makers Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)