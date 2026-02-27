A Sense of Spring: Japan’s Top Flower Spots Ranked

Japan Data

A ranking of Japan’s best flower spots for getting into a spring mood.

A survey by the tourism website Jalan News (managed by Recruit) ranked flower spots that provided a feeling of spring, producing a diverse list of locations.

1: Minami Cherry Blossom and Nanohana Festival (Minamiizu, Shizuoka)

Some 800 early-blooming kawazu-zakura line two kilometers of the Aono River in Minamiizu; the blossoms arrive about a month before Japan’s most common somei-yoshino variety. Together with the yellow nanohana (rapeseed) flowers in nearby fields, it is a sight that helps visitors to recharge. The night-time illuminations are also a must-see. In 2026, the festival runs from February 1 to March 10.



(© Minamiizu Town Tourism Association)

2: Jōyama Cherry Blossoms (Izunokuni, Shizuoka)

These early blooming cherries can be enjoyed from mid-February to early March along the Kano River. Although just 342 meters high, Mount Jōyama on one side of the river has a rugged presence.



(© Pixta)

3: Inabe City Agricultural Park (Inabe, Mie)

This huge, 38-hectare park has 4,000 plum trees of 100 varieties against the spectacular backdrop of the Suzuka Mountains. The 2026 plum blossom festival runs from February 21 to March 20.



(© PhotoAC)

4: Nanohana Park (Iiyama, Nagano)

The park becomes a sea of yellow with 8 million nanohana flowers in bloom. These are not the common variety that is used to make oil; instead they are called nozawana and are used in local specialty pickles—both beautiful and delicious. Peak bloom lasts from late April until early May, with the flowers at their finest around the Golden Week series of national holidays.



(© PhotoAC)

5: Ashikaga Flower Park (Ashikaga, Tochigi)

There are always blossoms whatever the season at Ashikaga Flower Park. When the park’s 30,000 colorful tulips are in bloom, it feels like spring is in full swing. But the small white flowers on the slender branches of the yukiyanagi (meadowsweet) also convey the beauty of lingering winter.



(© Ashikaga Flower Park)

Official website: https://www.ashikaga.co.jp/english/index.html

6: Kamiyūbetsu Tulip Park (Yūbetsu, Hokkaidō)

Across 12.5 hectares, 700,000 tulips in 200 varieties bloom together. Windmills amid the tulips provide a Dutch theme. Peak viewing starts in mid-May.



(© PhotoAC)

7: Hirota Bairin Fureai Park (Minamiawaji, Hyōgo)

A restored plum grove in a spot long known for its plum blossoms. There are 450 plum trees, including those bearing fruit or flowers and weeping varieties across the 15,000 square-meter site. The blossoms are at their best from mid-February to mid-March.



(© Pixta)

8: Tsukigase Plum Grove (Nara, Nara)

This scenic spot has around 10,000 red and white plum blossom trees, with different varieties blooming at different times.



(© Pixta)

9: Sante Park Tahara (Tahara, Aichi)

After getting their fill of spring from the colorful tulips, visitors can enjoy food made with local ingredients at the café or buy agricultural products at the farmers market.



(© Pixta)

10: Nanabatake Road 2026 (Kamogawa, Chiba)

Near Kamogawa City Hall, a 33,000 square-meter field fills with bright yellow nanohana flowers from early January until early March, like a yellow carpet spread across the landscape. Visitors can also pay ¥200 to take 10 flowers and bring a little spring to their homes.



(© PhotoAC)

The survey was conducted online from December 25, 2025, until January 5, 2026, targeting 1,054 people aged from 20 to 59.

Data Sources

Ranking of flower spots giving a sense of spring (Japanese) from Recruit.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Nanohana Park in Iiyama, Nagano. © Pixta.)