The Future of Food? Alternative Seafood, Cultured Meat, and Serving Robots

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that many expected substitute foods to become commonplace 100 years from now, and various seafood to become unavailable to ordinary diners.

Use of Seafood Substitutes

The online Japanese gourmet and restaurant guide Gurunavi conducted a survey in January 2026, on “Food 100 Years from Now,” aimed at 1,300 of its registered users aged from 20 to 69. The food most predicted to be no longer available or that would be an ultra-luxury in 100 years’ time, due to global environmental changes, was “eel” at 48.2%. “Whale” was a close second at 47.1%, followed by “Northern bluefin tuna” in third, and then “sea urchin,” “crab,” and “Pacific saury,” making the top predictions all fishery resources.

In apparent reflection of this, 69.2% of respondents believed that “substitute seafood” would be commonplace in 100 years’ time. More than 60% also thought “nutritionally complete food” and “cultured meat” would be ordinarily available. It was the belief of many that, through advances in technology, the popular consumption of substitute foods was inevitable. Just over 30% also thought that “insect-based food,” currently becoming more widespread, would be commonly eaten.

Human Service to be a Premium Commodity?

Asked about what dining-out culture they would like to see still existing in 100 years’ time, around 60% of respondents stated “seasonal ingredients and presentation.” A further 50% wanted there to still be “popular, everyday food culture, such as stand-up-eating and akachōchin (red lantern) casual restaurants and bars,” as well as “artisanal culinary techniques.” Also mentioned were “hospitality and customer service” and “all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink buffets.”

In addition, at more than 30%, the most common prediction for what restaurants would be like 100 years from now was that “the food preparation and serving will be done completely by robots.” This was followed by those who thought “preparation and serving by humans will add value, becoming an ultra-luxury,” with the prediction that such service by humans will shift to being a “premium commodity.” On the other hand, around 20% felt “there will not be much difference to now.”

A representative for the survey commented that “even if the format and ingredients of cuisine has changed 100 years from now, we still wish to be passing on the universal joy and excitement gained from food to future generations.”

Data Sources

Food 100 years from now (Japanese) from Gurunavi Research Department.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)