Samurai Japan Ready to Play: National Baseball Team for the 2026 WBC

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is about to kick off. An introduction to the country’s national team and its members hoping to repeat Samurai Japan’s world championship in the 2023 WBC.

The World Baseball Classic, held every three years, pits national teams from baseball-loving countries against one another in a two-week tournament. This year, it runs from March 5 through March 18, Japan time, with games played in Japan, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

In 2023 the Japanese team, known as Samurai Japan, defeated the United States in an electric final, ending with pitcher/hitter Ohtani Shōhei on the mound, striking out his then-teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout, to clinch the trophy. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani is back this time as a designated hitter, along with teammate Yamamoto Yoshinobu, who takes the mound coming off of his pitching heroics that helped propel the Dodgers to a second straight World Series championship last fall.

In all, eight Japanese players on Major League teams will take the field for Samurai Japan, with the rest coming from Nippon Professional Baseball squads. At the helm is Ibata Hirokazu, who has managed the national team since replacing Kuriyama Hideki in 2023, following the team’s WBC championship.

Japan plays in the Tokyo Pool round against Chinese Taipei (March 6), South Korea (March 7), Australia (March 8), and Czechia (March 10). Success there will send the team on to the knockout rounds to be played in Houston, Texas, and Miami, Florida, where Japanese fans are hoping to see the Samurai squad in the championship game on March 17 local time.

Samurai Japan’s 2026 Roster

Coaching Staff

Ibata Hirokazu, manager

Kaneko Makoto, bench coach

Murata Yoshinori, bullpen coach

Nōmi Atsushi, pitching coach

Yoshimi Kazuki, pitching coach

Soyogi Eishin, third base coach

Kamei Yoshiyuki, first base coach

Matsuda Nobuhiro, game planning coach

Pitchers

Miyagi Hiroya, left hander, Orix Buffaloes

Itō Hiromi, right hander, Hokkaidō Nippon Ham Fighters

Ōta Taisei, right hander, Tokyo Yomiuri Giants

Kikuchi Yūsei, left hander, Los Angeles Angels

Yamamoto Yoshinobu, right hander, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sugano Tomoyuki, right hander, Colorado Rockies

Sumida Chihiro, left hander, Saitama Seibu Lions

Kanemaru Yumeto, left hander, Chūnichi Dragons

Taneichi Atsuki, right hander, Chiba Lotte Marines

Takahashi Hiroto, right hander, Chūnichi Dragons

Fujihira Shōma, right hander, Tōhoku Rakuten Eagles

Sotani Ryūhei, left hander, Orix Buffaloes

Kitayama Kōki, right hander, Hokkaidō Nippon Ham Fighters

Matsumoto Yūki, right hander, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks

Catchers

Wakatsuki Ken’ya, Orix Buffaloes

Sakamoto Seishirō, Hanshin Tigers

Nakamura Yūhei, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Infielders

Maki Shūgo, Yokohama DeNA BayStars

Kozono Kaito, Hiroshima Tōyō Carp

Makihara Taisei, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks

Genda Sōsuke, Saitama Seibu Lions

Satō Teruaki, Hanshin Tigers

Okamoto Kazuma, Toronto Blue Jays

Murakami Munetaka, Chicago White Sox

Outfielders

Kondō Kensuke, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks

Shūtō Ukyō, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks

Morishita Shōta, Hanshin Tigers

Yoshida Masataka, Boston Red Sox

Suzuki Seiya, Chicago Cubs

Designated Hitter

Ohtani Shōhei, Los Angeles Dodgers

Data Sources

Japan Roster and Staff from Major League Baseball

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: Ohtani Shōhei, at center in the bottom row, and other members of Samurai Japan on March 4, 2026, at Tokyo Dome. © Jiji.)