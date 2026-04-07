Japan’s Sakura Season Continues: Weeping and Double-Blossom Cherry Trees to View in April and May

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found the top locations for enjoying varieties of cherry blossoms that bloom at different times through April and into May, after the main season is over.

April and May Blossoms

Japan’s most famous cherry blossoms are the somei-yoshino variety, which start blooming through much of the country in late March. Even after this season is over, however, there are other varieties of weeping and double-blossom cherry trees to enjoy from mid-April into May. A survey by Jalan News found the top locations, as listed below.

1: Nitchū Line Weeping Cherry Tree Avenue (Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture)

A three-kilometer avenue of weeping cherry trees stretches out, starting from Kitakata Station, on the former Japanese National Railways Nitchū Line, which was discontinued in 1984. The cherry blossoms cascade down like a shower of petals!



(© Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association)

2: Miho Museum (Kōka, Shiga Prefecture)

Designed by the architect I.M. Pei, famous for the glass pyramid he designed for the Louvre in Paris, this museum was inspired by the idea of a hidden utopia. The approach from the reception building to the museum features an avenue of weeping cherry trees, and the view of the cherry blossoms seen from inside a softly pink-tinted tunnel is especially popular. Best viewed from early to mid-April.



(© Pixta)

3: Rakuō Cherry Tree (Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture)

This weeping cherry tree, over two centuries old, was planted in a garden designed by Matsudaira Sadanobu, the grandson of the eighth Tokugawa shōgun and lord of the Shirakawa domain. He created the garden under the ideal of being a place that everyone could enjoy, regardless of social status. The tree’s branches spread widely in all directions, forming a magnificent umbrella-like shape that is truly breathtaking.



(© Pixta)

4=: Weeping Cherry Blossoms of the Kakunodate Samurai District (Senboku, Akita Prefecture)

These weeping cherry trees are said to have originated from a princess planting three saplings near her residence in the Edo period (1603–1868), after moving to the area from Kyoto following her marriage. Today, the trees can be found throughout the town, filling it with a vibrant beauty every spring.



(© Akita prefectural government)

4=: Yūka no Sato (Kamiyama, Tokushima Prefecture)

An entire mountainside is covered with over 300 weeping cherry trees along with forsythia plants, forming a stunning contrast of pink and yellow.



(© PhotoAC)

6: Takebe Forest Park (Okayama, Okayama Prefecture)

One of the top spots for cherry blossom viewing in western Japan, featuring around 10,000 cherry trees, with 100 different varieties vying for attention. The elegant double-flowered weeping cherry trees, with their gently drooping branches, are particularly popular. Best viewed from late March to mid-April.



(© Pixta)

7: Nagatoro Cherry Blossom Path (Chichibu District, Saitama Prefecture)

About 500 double-flowered cherry trees line a pedestrian path, forming what is known as the Cherry Blossom Path. Rich pink, white, and yellow colors blend together, creating a vibrant display. Visitors can also take the ropeway to enjoy a splendid view of the cherry blossoms from above. Best viewed from mid- to late April.



(© Pixta)

8=: Oniushi Park (Kayabe District, Hokkaidō Prefecture)

“Oniushi” is an Ainu word that means “a place where trees grow thickly.” True to its name, the park is full of around 500 cherry trees of different varieties. Since each variety blooms at a slightly different time, visitors can enjoy cherry blossoms for an extended period. The graceful cherry blossoms against the backdrop of the majestic Mount Komagatake makes for a spectacular view. The blossoms are usually at their best in mid-May.



(© Pixta)

8=: Arisugawa-no-Miya Memorial Park (Minato, Tokyo)

The park is located on a plot of land that was originally a secondary residence for the Nanbu clan during the Edo period. In the Meiji era (1868–1912), it became property of the Arisugawa branch of the imperial family. Later, in 1934, it was opened to the public as a park. Located in the heart of Tokyo, the park’s abundant nature makes it a precious urban oasis.



(Courtesy Arisugawa-no-Miya Memorial Park)

Data Sources

Ranking for weeping and double-blossom cherry trees (Japanese) from Recruit’s Jalan

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Rows of Nitchū Line weeping cherry trees. © PhotoAC.)