Japan Finishes with Four Medals at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics

Japan Data

Japan won four medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, a relatively low count compared with previous competitions.

Japan’s 4 medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics represented its lowest total since 2006. However, alpine skier Muraoka Momoka’s 2 silvers lifted her to 11 overall, making her the Japanese athlete with most medals at the Winter Games.

The first Winter Paralympics were held in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, in 1976. The events were limited to skiing in that competition, and Japan did not participate.

Japan sent its first athletes to the 1980 Paralympics in Geilo, Norway, but did not win any medals. It was not until 1988 at Innsbruck, Austria, that it opened its medal tally with two bronzes in Alpine skiing.

The team scored its highest ever medal count at the 1998 Paralympics held in Nagano, Japan, which was the first time the competition was held outside Europe. The total of 41 medals—12 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze—remains by far its best performance.

Medals Earned by Japan at the Winter Paralympics

Host City Gold Silver Bronze 2026 Milano Cortina (Japanese medalists) 0 3 1 2022 Beijing 4 1 2 2018 Pyeongchang 3 4 3 2014 Sochi 3 1 2 2010 Vancouver 3 3 5 2006 Turin 1 2 0 2002 Salt Lake City 0 0 3 1998 Nagano 12 16 13 1994 Lillehammer 0 3 3 1992 Tignes/Albertville 0 0 2 1988 Innsbruck 0 0 2 1984 Innsbruck 0 0 0 1980 Geilo 0 0 0 1976 Ornskoldsvik Did not participate

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics medals. © Xinhua/Kyōdō.)