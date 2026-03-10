Japan’s Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Medalists

Japan Data

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics.

March 9

■ Silver: Muraoka Momoka (alpine skiing: women’s super-G sitting)

Muraoka broke her collarbone last November, but the winter sports star came back to win Japan’s first medal of the games. This is her tenth overall, putting her level with Obinata Kuniko as the Japanese athlete with most medals at the Winter Paralympics.

Data Sources

Data on medal winners from the official Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics website.

(Translated from Japanese. Muraoka Momoka competing in the women’s super-G sitting event on March 9, 2026. © Kyōdō.)