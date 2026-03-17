Cherry Blossom Season 2026: First and Full Blooms Across Japan

Cherry Blossom Season 2026: First and Full Blooms Across JapanGuide to Japan Travel
Spring is upon us! Read on to see where the cherry blossoms are blooming in Japan’s 2026 sakura season.
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Cherry Blossom Season Kicks Off
Japan’s 2026 cherry blossom season started on March 16 with the first blooms opening in Kōchi. This came six days earlier than in a typical year, and a full week earlier than in 2025.
The first bloom is declared when the official sample tree for the region in question shows five to six buds in bloom. Full bloom, meanwhile, is declared when some 80% of the sample tree’s buds have bloomed.
See below for details on the sakura status of 11 Japanese cities.
First and Full Blooms of Somei-Yoshino Cherry Trees (2026)
|First Bloom
|Full Bloom (Forecast)
|Kagoshima
|April 6
|Fukuoka
|March 29
|Kōchi
|March 16
|March 27
|Hiroshima
|March 30
|Osaka
|March 31
|Kyoto
|April 1
|Nagoya
|March 28
|Kanazawa
|April 6
|Tokyo
|March 27
|Sendai
|April 8
|Sapporo
|April 28
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency for observed dates of first blooming and from the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s March 12 predictions for full blooming.
Tokyo Area Cherry Blossom Gallery
Data Sources
- 2026 cherry blossom status (Japanese) by Japan Meteorological Agency
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)