Japan Data

Cherry Blossom Season 2026: First and Full Blooms Across Japan

Guide to Japan Travel

Spring is upon us! Read on to see where the cherry blossoms are blooming in Japan’s 2026 sakura season.
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Cherry Blossom Season Kicks Off

Japan’s 2026 cherry blossom season started on March 16 with the first blooms opening in Kōchi. This came six days earlier than in a typical year, and a full week earlier than in 2025.

The first bloom is declared when the official sample tree for the region in question shows five to six buds in bloom. Full bloom, meanwhile, is declared when some 80% of the sample tree’s buds have bloomed.  

See below for details on the sakura status of 11 Japanese cities.

First and Full Blooms of Somei-Yoshino Cherry Trees (2026)

First Bloom Full Bloom (Forecast)
Kagoshima April 6
Fukuoka March 29
Kōchi March 16 March 27
Hiroshima March 30
Osaka March 31
Kyoto April 1
Nagoya March 28
Kanazawa April 6
Tokyo March 27
Sendai April 8
Sapporo April 28

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency for observed dates of first blooming and from the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s March 12 predictions for full blooming.

Tokyo Area Cherry Blossom Gallery

Odawara Castle in Kanagawa Prefecture, which was once the base of the powerful Hōjō clan. (© PhotoAC)
Odawara Castle in Kanagawa Prefecture, which was once the base of the powerful Hōjō clan. (© PhotoAC)

Sankeien, a traditional garden in Yokohama, Kanagawa. (© PhotoAC)
Sankeien, a traditional garden in Yokohama, Kanagawa. (© PhotoAC)

Kodama Senbonzakura in Honjō, Saitama, where 1,100 cherry blossom trees line the river. (© PhotoAC)
Kodama Senbonzakura in Honjō, Saitama, where 1,100 cherry blossom trees line the river. (© PhotoAC)

Sakura at Sakitama Kofun Park, Saitama, which has nine large tombs constructed from the fifth through the seventh century. (© PhotoAC)
Sakura at Sakitama Kofun Park, Saitama, which has nine large tombs constructed from the fifth through the seventh century. (© PhotoAC)

The Hanamigawa cycling course runs for around 13 kilometers in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture. (© PhotoAC)
The Hanamigawa cycling course runs for around 13 kilometers in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture. (© PhotoAC)

Mobara Park in Mobara, Chiba, is a well-known sakura spot with 2,850 cherry trees and spectacular illuminations. (© PhotoAC)
Mobara Park in Mobara, Chiba, is a well-known sakura spot with 2,850 cherry trees and spectacular illuminations. (© PhotoAC)

Hōjō Ōike pond in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, where cherries bloom against a Mount Tsukuba background. (© Photo AC)
Hōjō Ōike pond in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, where cherries bloom against a Mount Tsukuba background. (© Photo AC)

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)

cherry blossoms