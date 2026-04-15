Capsule Toys and Other “Random Goods” Thrill Japan’s Adults and Kids Alike

Japan Data

A survey of 1,000 adults in Japan found that more than 60% had purchased capsule toys or other random goods at least once a month in the past year.

Irresistible Excitement

Bandai Spirits, a Tokyo-based maker of collectibles and hobby-related products, recently conducted a survey on “random goods” that offer customers an element of surprise, such as capsule toys and lottery-style “character kuji” merchandise. A total of 1,032 survey responses were received from men and women aged 18 to 59.

The greatest appeal of random goods, according to the survey, is the “thrill and excitement” they bring, as mentioned by 45.7% of the respondents. Other attractive aspects mentioned were “the joy of getting what you want” (40.3%), “affordability” (26.3%), and “the inherent fun of buying” (26.0%). Additionally, 23.5% of the respondents said they are happy no matter what item they get, suggesting that the emotional experience itself is as important as actually obtaining an item.

As for the aim or reason for purchasing random goods, the most common answer by a wide margin, at 47.3%, was that “favorite character goods had just been released.” Other answers that frequently appeared, each mentioned by over 20% of the respondents, was “happened to see the goods at a store,” “wanted to try my luck,” and “to give myself a little reward.” The answers suggest that consumers tend to fall into two groups: those who gather information and intentionally purchase items featuring their favorite characters, and those who buy more casually based on chance or impulse.

The most common retail outlet for purchasing random goods is specialty stores. These stores, together with other venues catering to otaku—such as character shops, general anime or hobby shops, and official online stores—account for nearly half of all purchases. Another 40% of sales come from convenience stores, supermarkets, and electronics retailers. These results further illustrate a divide between consumers who purchase with a clear purpose in mind, and those who casually try their luck while out shopping.

Capsule Toys the Most Popular Item

Within the past year, 63.3% of the respondents made a purchase of at least one random good a month. This shows that random goods are not just for children, but have become a new form of enjoyment among adults as well.

Capsule toys were by far the most popular product category for random goods. They were followed by lottery-style character kuji merchandise, candy-toy combinations (shokugan), trading cards, other blind-packaged goods, and bath products that reveal a prize when immersed in water.

As for the number of items purchased per transaction, just under 20% bought only one item, while more than 20% each bought two or three items each time, and over 35% bought four or more. The results show that most people are willing to purchase several items at a time.

Regarding how the purchased items are used, more than half said they display them in their room. This was followed by those who collect and carefully store them, and those who attach them to a bag or smartphone. Even after the initial thrill of the purchase, people continue to enjoy the goods as items to look at or carry around, indicating that purchasing random goods is an integral part of enjoying the oshikatsu lifestyle of supporting a favorite idol or character.

Data Sources

Survey on the purchase of random goods (Japanese) by Bandai Spirits.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)