Japan’s Prepared Side Dish Market Grows 50% Over 20 Years, as Consumers Opt for Convenience

Japan Data

The growth in Japan’s market for prepared side dishes coincides with an increase in dual-income households, where there is less time to spend on making meals.

Growth Led by Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

According to a study by the Japan Ready-Made Meal Association (JRMMA), the prepared side dishes market in Japan reached ¥11.7 trillion in 2025, growing by 3.7% from the previous year. With prices rising for rice and other food items, the growth is seen as reflecting this inflationary trend.

This means that the market has grown by 50% over the 20 years since 2006 (¥7.8 trillion). Despite temporary dips in 2009 with the global financial crisis and in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, the prepared side dishes market has generally trended upwards. Annual growth was maintained for five years leading up to 2025. Even as domestic consumption is sluggish due to the effects of an aging and shrinking population, the market continues to grow steadily.

The robustness of the market is believed to be connected to the increase in dual-income households. “With less time and flexibility to cook at home, ready-made foods are becoming more popular,” said a representative of JRMMA. Also, the younger generation is focusing on using time efficiently, while elderly consumers, who tend to eat less, are avoiding buying groceries to prevent leftovers and waste. As a result, prepared side dishes are increasingly preferred.

By business type, food supermarkets and convenience stores together account for 60% of the overall market, an increase from just under 50% two decades ago.

According to JRMMA, food supermarkets attract customers with the appeal of freshly prepared in-store items and special sales, and more businesses are expanding their prepared food sections or placing them near store entrances. Convenience stores, which operate around the clock, have also been focusing on developing their lineup of prepared side dishes. The number of convenience stores has grown from about 40,000 to 56,000 over the past 20 years. However, in recent years, growth has begun to plateau due to limited capacity for new store openings.

Data Sources

Data on the prepared side dishes market in 2025 (Japanese) from the Japan Ready-Made Meal Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)