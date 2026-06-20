A Look at Suzuki Zion

Japan Data

Suzuki Zion, Japan’s starting goalkeeper at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, made several crucial saves in a 2–2 draw against the Netherlands on June 14. Here is a closer look at the background of Samurai Blue’s standout shot-stopper.

Taking the Net for Samurai Blue

Suzuki Zion, the starting goalkeeper for Japan’s national men’s soccer squad, was born in 2002 in New Jersey to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother. Soon after he was born his family came to Japan, where they settled in the Urawa district of the city of Saitama, Saitama Prefecture. From an early age he was a frequent attendee at Urawa Reds home matches at the stadium near his home, and he spent considerable time at the nearby Reds practice pitch. It was only natural that he would aspire to a soccer career himself.



Suzuki Zion greets supporters during the World Cup Group F match against the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (© Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto)

At the age of 11 he joined the Urawa Reds Juniors, the U-12 academy team affiliated with the J. League side, when it was launched in 2013. It was in 2019, at the young age of 16, that he inked his pro contract with the Urawa Reds. Despite this lifelong identity as a diehard Reds supporter and player, in 2023 he made the leap to Europe, joining the Belgian pro league team Sint-Truiden. In the following year he was picked up by the Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913, where he made rapid strides as a keeper.

He was tapped as Samurai Blue’s main goalie for the January–February 2024 AFC Asian Cup, swiftly building his reputation as manager Moriyasu Hajime’s go-to stopper. A November 2025 injury in a match against AC Milan saw him undergo surgery for a broken bone in his left hand, leaving his prospects dicey for the national squad in the 2026 World Cup, but he began his rehab program just three days after the operation, focusing mainly on legwork and other aspects of goalkeeping not reliant on the injured hand. He returned to Parma’s active roster in March this year, helping to save the team from relegation. In his debut World Cup match, he unleashed a string of super saves against powerhouse the Netherlands, holding them to a 2–2 tie and securing a point for Japan in the pool play round.

Suzuki is known for his cool demeanor and his ability to turn pressure on the big stage into motivation to excel. He says that his mother taught him from an early age to be independent and take care of his own affairs. From his high-school days onward, he made it a habit to eat dorayaki or other anko bean-jam treats before each game—developing a steady routine that gives him energy for the competition ahead while stilling his nerves.

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: Suzuki Zion in World Cup action against the Netherlands on June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. © Jiji.)