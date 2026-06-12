Naruto Soundtrack Named as Top Japanese Musical Work by Overseas Royalties

Japan Data

The instrumental soundtrack for the Naruto: Shippūden anime was the top Japanese work in terms of international royalties earnings in fiscal 2025.

International Hit

The Naruto: Shippūden anime instrumental soundtrack, composed by Takanashi Yasuharu, was the highest-earning Japanese work by royalties from overseas copyright management organizations in fiscal 2025, covering April 2025 through March 2026. This data comes from JASRAC, the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers.

The Shippūden anime, the second televised outing in the series, aired in Japan from 2007 through 2017, was an international hit, and royalties rolled in from 51 countries and regions, including the United States, Brazil, and Germany. Fans continue to appreciate the soundtrack’s dynamic blend of traditional Japanese instruments with heavy rock and orchestral arrangements. This is the eighth time the soundtrack has topped the international royalties ranking.

Instrumental soundtracks for One Piece and Attack on Titan were also in the top 10 royalties earners for fiscal 2025, demonstrating the global reach of anime within Japan’s music scene.

Top 10 Japanese Musical Works by Overseas Royalties, FY2025

Work Artist 1 Naruto: Shippūden instrumental soundtrack Takanashi Yasuharu 2 One Piece instrumental soundtrack Tanaka Kōhei 3 Hunter x Hunter instrumental soundtrack Hirano Yoshihisa 4 “Merry-Go-Round of Life” Hisaishi Jō 5 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations instrumental soundtrack Takanashi Yasuharu 6 One Piece instrumental soundtrack Hamaguchi Shirō 7 Godzilla Minus One instrumental soundtrack Satō Naoki 8 Naruto instrumental soundtrack Masuda Toshio 9 Black Clover instrumental soundtrack Seki Minako 10 Attack on Titan instrumental soundtrack Sawano Hiroyuki

Data Sources

Data on JASRAC prizes and the top 10 musical works by royalties (Japanese) from the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers

(Translated from Japanese. Banner image: The Naruto: Shippūden instrumental soundtrack. Courtesy JASRAC.)