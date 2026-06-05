Major Japanese Firms Boost Wages by Over 5% Again in 2026

Japan Data

Major Japanese companies increased wages by more than 5% for the third successive year in 2026.

Highest Ever Yen Increase

According to a survey released by the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the 2026 spring labor-management negotiations at major companies yielded an average year-on-year wage rise (including increases in base salaries) of 5.46%, or ¥19,964 per month. This is the third successive year that rises have been over 5%. In yen terms, it is the biggest increase since comparable records began in 1976.

Keidanren surveyed 248 major companies in 23 industries. The results of the survey, the first carried out for the fiscal year, were based on the average wage increase among the 103 Keidanren members that responded.

The highest growth rate by industry was 8.28% for information and communications, followed by 7.63% for construction and 6.81% for printing. The overall growth rate was 5.29% for the manufacturing and 5.85% for the nonmanufacturing sector; the latter was the highest rise ever since comparable data began in 1997.

Data Sources

Data on the results of the 2026 spring labor-management negotiations at major Japanese companies (Japanese) from Keidanren

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)