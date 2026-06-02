Five-Level System Simplifies Disaster Information Sharing in Japan

Japan Data

Stay put? Get ready to go? A color-coded system with five levels makes clear what action to take in case of weather-related disasters in Japan, including when to evacuate.

Clearer Communication

Ahead of the 2026 rainy season and the peak months for typhoons in summer and autumn, the Japan Meteorological Agency and MLIT, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, have launched a new system for sharing weather-related disaster information.

The new system divides disasters into four types.

River Flooding Covers flooding of 400 major rivers across Japan.

Heavy Rain Covers heavy rainfall and accompanying flooding of minor rivers, as well as inundation of buildings.

Landslides Covers landslides and debris flow on slopes.

Storm Surges Covers cases where the sea level rises due to a drop in atmospheric pressure and where strong winds drive waves ashore.

There are five levels to indicate urgency, making clear the action that should be taken by residents of the impacted areas. Different colors for each level are to be used by municipalities in their disaster broadcasts and web-based information, as well as television and online news. Households are encouraged to discuss what to do for each case in advance, as part of disaster preparedness.

Level Necessary Action 5. Emergency Warning Life in danger. Secure personal safety immediately. Evacuation required for all at level 4. Do not wait for level 5. 4. Urgent Warning All residents should evacuate to safety. 3. Warning Evacuate elderly and others requiring assistance. 2. Advisory Talk to family and verify evacuation routes. 1. Early Advisory Pay attention to disaster information.

Created by Nippon.com based on published information from the JMA and MLIT.

At level 2 (advisory, yellow), households should check evacuation procedures, including routes and what to take, in case the situation deteriorates.

At level 3 (warning, red), the elderly and those requiring assistance should be evacuated. Others should stop their usual routine and prepare to evacuate.

Level 4 (urgent warning, purple) is an evacuation order from the local authority that all residents should comply with.

Level 5 (emergency warning, black) comes when the disaster has already taken place or is very near. At this stage, evacuation may actually be dangerous. Act immediately to preserve personal safety in your immediate surroundings.

Data Sources

Information on new disaster information system (Japanese) from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism

(Translated from Japanese. Houses inundated by the flooding of the Tsukada River in Wajima, Ishikawa, on September 22, 2024. © Jiji.)