Japan’s Dome Stadiums

Japan Data

With the expected move of the Chiba Lotte Marines to a new dome stadium, we take a look at Tokyo Dome and other dome stadiums across Japan.

Plan to Open in 2034

The Chiba Lotte Marines baseball team is expected to move from its current Zozo Marine Stadium to a new dome stadium.

On June 2, the Chiba municipal government, the Chiba Lotte Marines, and Aeon Mall announced that by next year they will formulate a basic plan for a new stadium for the Marines and make the final decision on whether the plan will go forward. The tentative schedule is for the new facility to be opened by around 2034.

The Chiba municipal government, which owns the current stadium, announced in May of this year its plans for a relocation from the stadium, which opened in 1990, to a new site about one kilometer away. The initial plan called for an open-air stadium, but the Chiba Lotte Marines requested the plan to be reconsidered in light of the need to take countermeasures for extreme heat and the growing public demand for a dome stadium.

Dome Stadiums in Japan

The following are Japan’s all-weather, dome stadiums in chronological order of opening. Most are home to the country’s professional baseball teams.

Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, opened 1988)



Tokyo Dome. (© Photo AC)

The first dome stadium in Japan, featuring an air-supported roof made of fiberglass membrane. The roof is held up by maintaining air pressure inside the building at a level higher than the outside atmosphere. The stadium can accommodate 55,000 spectators and is the home of the Yomiuri Giants.

Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka (Fukuoka, opened 1993)



Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka. (© Photo AC)

Japan’s first dome stadium with a retractable roof. It has a seating capacity of 40,412 and is the home of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Kyocera Dome Osaka (Osaka, opened 1997)



Kyocera Dome Osaka. (© Photo AC)

Located near the mouth of the Kizu River, which flows into Osaka Bay, the stadium uses strong sea breezes for natural ventilation. The stadium, which seats up to 55,000 spectators, is the home stadium of the Orix Buffaloes and also hosts games played by the Hanshin Tigers and other teams.

Vantelin Dome Nagoya (Nagoya, opened 1997)



Vantelin Dome Nagoya. (© Photo AC)

The central portion of the roof is made of double-layered glass, allowing games or events to be held without artificial lighting on clear sunny days. The stadium has a capacity of 49,185 spectators and is the home of the Chūnichi Dragons.

Belluna Dome (Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, converted to dome stadium 1999)



Belluna Dome. (© Photo AC)

Opened as an open-air ballpark, Seibu Lions Stadium, in 1979. A dome was installed in 1999. Has a seating capacity of 31,552 spectators and is the home of the Saitama Seibu Lions.

Daiwa House Premist Dome (Sapporo, opened 2001)



Daiwa House Premist Dome. (© Photo AC)

Japan’s northernmost all-weather dome stadium. The facility, which features a movable natural-turf field, hosted matches during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. It has a maximum capacity of 53,820 spectators and is the home of the J. League club Hokkaidō Consadole Sapporo. It was also used by the baseball team Hokkaidō Nippon Ham Fighters until 2022.

Dome Stadium Expected to be Built in Tsukiji, Tokyo, in 2030s



Es Con Field Hokkaidō. (© Photo AC)

In addition to these dome stadiums, there is Es Con Field, which is located in Kitahiroshima, Hokkaidō. It is Japan’s first natural-grass baseball stadium equipped with a retractable roof. The stadium has a capacity of around 35,000 spectators and has been the homefield of the Hokkaidō Nippon Ham Fighters since it opened in 2023.

A new dome stadium may also be built in Chūō, Tokyo, at the former site of the Tsukiji Market. A consortium that includes Mitsui Fudōsan and the Yomiuri Shimbun Group is advancing plans to open a 50,000-seat all-weather stadium by the early 2030s.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Zozo Marine Stadium. © Jiji.)