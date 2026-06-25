Number of Bookstores in Japan Falls Below 10,000

Japan Data

The number of bookstores in Japan dropped to less than 10,000 as of the end of March, which is 40% of the peak total reached in 1998.

Bookstores Closing

There were less than 10,000 bookstores in Japan as of the end of March 2026, with a total of 9,993, according to data compiled by the Japan Publishing Organization for Information Infrastructure Development. This is roughly 40% of the peak level reached in 1998. During fiscal 2025, nearly five times more bookstores closed (499) than new bookstores opened (102).

The number of municipalities without a single bookstore has been increasing year by year. According to statistics from the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture, as of March 2026, there were 510 such municipalities, which is 29.3% of all municipalities in Japan. Away from the main urban centers, residents have fewer and fewer opportunities to browse and select books in person. This situation has raised concerns about a growing gap in access to books.

Data Sources

Data on number of bookstores (Japanese) from the Japan Publishing Organization for Information Infrastructure Development.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)