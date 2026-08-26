Surging Demand Lifts Chicken Prices to Record High in Japan

Japan Data

Japanese consumers are increasingly opting for budget-friendly chicken amid ongoing inflation, but this is leading to higher prices.

Demand Rising Among Cost-Conscious Consumers

According to a survey on food prices conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, the average retail price of chicken thighs at major retailers nationwide rose in August to ¥156 per 100 grams—up 15% compared to an average year. This was the highest price recorded since the survey was first carried out in August 2003.

As food prices continue to increase, demand for chicken has surged as a budget-friendly option, but this has put upward pressure on its price. Since nearly 40% of chicken consumed in Japan is imported, the weak yen has also contributed to rising costs.

The average price for 100 grams of pork loin also rose ¥3 over the previous month to ¥290, which is a record high.

Meanwhile, the average price of 100 grams of domestically produced beef loin fell to ¥836, a decrease of ¥34 compared to the previous month. Even so, it remains far more expensive than chicken or pork. Given their budget concerns, it seems likely that households will continue to purchase more chicken than beef or pork.

The survey is based on visits to 470 stores in Japan (10 stores per prefecture), and average prices are calculated and published every month. In principle, the prices for pork and chicken are for domestically produced meat. The August survey was conducted from August 3 to 5.

Data Sources

Data on food prices (Japanese) by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)