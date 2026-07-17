Wheelchair Tennis Player Kamiji Yui Seals Career Golden Slam at Wimbledon

Japan Data

With victory in the Wimbledon singles tournament, wheelchair tennis star Kamiji Yui became the first Japanese woman to win a Career Golden Slam.

Completing the Set

On July 11, Kamiji Yui won the Wimbledon women’s wheelchair singles title in straight sets against Diede de Groot of the Netherlands (6-0, 6-0) to complete a Career Golden Slam.

Kamiji’s first Wimbledon title came in her tenth attempt. It is her twelfth Grand Slam singles tournament win overall. Her first was the French Open in 2014, and in total she has won three Australian, five French, and three US Open titles. Before being crowned as Wimbledon champion, she previously reached the final in 2022 and 2025.

Kamiji is the first Japanese woman to win the Career Golden Slam—winning all four major tournaments is known as a Career Grand Slam, while the addition of the Paralympics gold medal, which Kamiji won at the Paris games in 2024, makes it a Golden Slam. She matches the achievement of men’s tennis player Career Golden Slam winners Kunieda Shingo and Oda Tokito.

In addition to her singles achievements, she has amassed 24 Grand Slam doubles titles. This includes winning all four major titles to achieve a Grand Slam in 2014, and the Paris Paralympic gold medal in 2024 to complete her doubles Career Golden Slam.

Kamiji Yui’s Women’s Wheelchair Singles Championships

2014: Wins Roland Garros (French Open) and US Open

2017: Wins Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), and US Open

2018: Wins Roland Garros (French Open)

2020: Wins Australian Open and Roland Garros (French Open)

2024: Takes gold at Paris Paralympics

2025: Wins Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), and US Open

2026: Wins Wimbledon

Kamiji Yui Born in Hyōgo Prefecture on April 24, 1994. Born with spina bifida, which made it difficult for her to walk. Started playing wheelchair tennis at the age of 10 and competed in her first tournament at 11. Reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 London Paralympics tournament while still a high school student. Won her first Grand Slam singles tournament at the French Open in 2014. Won a silver medal in 2021 at the Tokyo Paralympics, and then the gold for both singles and doubles in 2024 at the Paris games.

Data Sources

Official website (Japanese) from Kamiji Yui

Official website (Japanese) from Kamiji Yui Data on Kamiji Yui from World Tennis

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Kamiji Yui celebrating her Wimbledon women’s wheelchair singles title on July 11, 2026. © AFP/Jiji.)