Dragon Rising: Japanese Men’s Volleyball a Dominant Force in 2026 Nations League Play

Japan Data

The members of Ryūjin Nippon, the Japanese men’s national volleyball squad bearing the “dragon god” nickname, are living up to their moniker in this year’s Volleyball Nations League tournament, winning nine straight matches through the launch of the Osaka round of play on July 15–19. Below we introduce this year’s team.

Team Japan Ruling the Net

The annual Volleyball Nations League tournament is underway, taking place in venues around the world from June 10 through August 2. Pool play rounds have been held in nine countries over three weeks of play, with 18 national teams facing off in groups of 6 each; the final pool rounds run from July 15 through 19 in Serbia, the United States, and Japan.

Osaka plays host to pool 9, which includes a powerful Japanese team, known as Ryūjin Nippon. The squad, whose name means “dragon god,” went undefeated in the previous two rounds of play, racking up an 8–0 record. FIVB, the International Volleyball Federation, ranks Japan fourth in the world as of July 16, but during this year’s tournament Ryūjin have taken down powerhouses like Poland (ranked first) and the United States (fourth at the time they played).



As of July 16, the VNL statistics rank Japan ace Takahashi Ran third among all players in the 2026 tournament for points scored (185), points from attacks (157), and service points (15). (© Kyōdō)

On July 15 Japan took on second-ranked Italy to kick off pool 9 play in the tournament’s third week. Ryūjin took it to full sets and defeated the Italians, maintaining a perfect 9–0 record in this year’s games and becoming the first team to secure qualification for the final round, to take place in Ningbo, China, from July 29 to August 2. The team’s fans will be eager to see whether the squad can continue its unbeaten run behind the powerful serves and attacks by standout players like Takahashi Ran, Ishikawa Yūki, and Nishida Yūji.

Below we introduce the members of the Japanese national men’s volleyball team as of the third week of play in the tournament.

Ryūjin Nippon 2026 Members

In all there are 36 members registered on the national squad. The following 16 (including 2 reserve players) are those officially tapped to play in the July 15–19 Osaka round of the Volleyball Nations League tournament. (The list is current as of the July 15 match against Italy.)

Manager

Laurent Tillie

Date of birth: December 1, 1963

Managing history: After playing professionally from 1980 to 2001, was head coach at AS Cannes in 2001–2012. Coached the national squads for the Czech Republic (2005–6) and his native France (2012–21), which he led to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, before coming to Japan to coach the Panasonic Panthers (now Osaka Bluteon) in 2020–24. Chosen to manage the Japanese national team in 2024.

Setters

Fukatsu Hideomi

Date of birth: June 1, 1990

Height: 181 cm

Club: Wolfdogs Nagoya

Eiro Motoki

Date of birth: June 8, 1996

Height: 192 cm

Club: Hiroshima Thunders

Opposites

Nishida Yūji

Date of birth: January 30, 2000

Height: 186 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Miyaura Kento

Date of birth: February 22, 1999

Height: 190 cm

Club: Wolfdogs Nagoya

Outside Hitters

Ōtsuka Tatsunori

Date of birth: November 5, 2000

Height: 195 cm

Club: Powervolley Milano (Italy)

Tomita Shōma

Date of birth: June 20, 1997

Height: 190 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Takahashi Ran

Date of birth: September 2, 2001

Height: 188 cm

Club: Bogdanka LUK Lublin (Poland)

Ishikawa Yūki (captain)

Date of birth: December 11, 1995

Height: 192 cm

Club: Ziraat Bankkart Ankara (Turkey)

Kai Masato

Date of birth: September 25, 2003

Height: 200 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Middle Blockers

Yamauchi Akihiro

Date of birth: November 30, 1993

Height: 204 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Nishimoto Keigo

Date of birth: October 27, 1998

Height: 188 cm

Club: Hiroshima Thunders

Larry Ik Evbade-Dan

Date of birth: August 18, 2000

Height: 195 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Liberos

Ogawa Tomohiro

Date of birth: July 4, 1996

Height: 176 cm

Club: Bogdanka LUK Lublin (Poland)

Yamamoto Tomohiro

Date of birth: November 5, 1994

Height: 171 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Reserves

Middle Blockers

Onodera Taishi

Date of birth: February 27, 1996

Height: 202 cm

Club: Suntory Sunbirds Osaka

Nishikawa Keitarō

Date of birth: April 14, 2000

Height: 195 cm

Club: Osaka Bluteon

Data Sources

Information from JVA, FIVB, and media reports

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Ryūjin Nippon take a group photo after their full-sets victory over Italy in Osaka on July 15, 2026. © Kyōdō.)