Weekly Emergency Heatstroke Cases Rise Above 10,000 in Japan

Japan Data

Severe heat across Japan in mid-July has led to the first week this year with more than 10,000 people receiving emergency transportation due to heatstroke.

Cases Rise amid Severe Heat

The number of people in Japan who received emergency transportation due to heatstroke rose above 10,000 in the week from July 13 to 19. Statistics from Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency show the total more than doubled from 4,580 the previous week to 10,857. Seniors aged 65 and over accounted for 62.0% of the total. The most common location where heatstroke took place was in a residence, at 41.7%, followed by on the street at 21.4%, and in an outdoor public place (such as a station platform or stadium) at 10.1%.

In June, the number of such emergencies was lower than in the same month in 2025, but as days with highs of 35° Celsius and over from mid-July continued in many areas, the upward trend was clear.

Past data shows that there tend to be more emergency cases in July and August than in June. The FDMA urged the public to take appropriate measures: “It is no exaggeration to say that extreme heat can reach disaster levels. On days when there are heatstroke alerts, avoid going outside as much as possible, hydrate before you feel thirsty, and ensure proper salt intake.”

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)