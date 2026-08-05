Japanese Consumers Rush to Buy Air Conditioners Before New Standards Introduced

Japan Data

The first half of 2026 saw a 20% increase in the sale of air conditioners in Japan. With new energy efficiency standards set to push prices up in 2027, consumers are rushing to buy units before they are introduced.

New Energy Efficiency Standards Push Prices Higher

Shipments of air conditioners in Japan rose to 6.5 million in the first half of 2026, up 19.4% from the same period in 2025. According to the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association, the value of shipments also increased year on year by 21.7%, to ¥610.3 billion. Monthly shipments have exceeded the previous year’s level for 10 consecutive months through June 2026 and have posted double-digit year-on-year growth for six straight months.

Stricter energy-efficiency standards for air conditioners will be introduced in April 2027. According to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, the new standards will result in a reduction of around ¥12,600 in annual electricity costs for an air conditioner designed to cool a 14-tatami room (around 22.7 square meters). This amounts to a saving of roughly ¥180,000 over a service life of 14 years.

Air conditioners that do not meet the new standards will not immediately be ineligible for shipment after 2027, but manufacturers will be required to ensure that their overall product lineup meets the new efficiency targets. This requirement is expected to lead to an increase in the proportion of high-performance air conditioners, driving up retail prices. According to the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association, this has led to a surge in consumers purchasing units before the changes take effect.

The association also noted that sales of air conditioners have been bolstered by subsidies for the purchase of energy-efficient appliances that are being offered by local governments, including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Air conditioners on display at a consumer electronics store in Tokyo. © Jiji.)