Kumamoto Earthquake Fatalities and Damage Report

Japan Data

At least 17 people are known to have died after the violent earthquake that struck Kumamoto on July 28, 2026.

Full Extent of Damage Unclear

Following the July 28 earthquake that brought violent shaking with a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Kumamoto Prefecture, the prefectural disaster response headquarters announced that as of 7:30 on July 30, 17 people had been confirmed dead and 6 were in cardiopulmonary arrest with no vital signs (a situation that generally means the victims are deceased, in the absence of a formal declaration by a medical doctor). Among these, 5 deaths were confirmed at the Aeon Mall in Kashima, where an explosion took place, and 8 at the Nippon Paper Industries mill in Yatsushiro, where 11 people were trapped by a collapsed chimney.

While there have been reports of severed roads and collapsed buildings across the region, the full extent of the damage remains unclear. Police, fire, and Self-Defense Forces personnel are assessing the situation as they search for missing people.

Data from the Japan Meteorological Agency shows that more than 200 aftershocks occurred within 24 hours of the main earthquake. The agency urges people to remain on high alert, stating: “It is common for strong tremors with a seismic intensity of up to 7 to take place in the week following an earthquake, particularly during the first two or three days.”

Extreme summer heat in Kumamoto, combined with fractured water pipes and a lack of electricity for air conditioning, are leading to concerns that the quake-related casualty figures may rise still further as dehydration and heatstroke take their toll.

Situation Following Kumamoto Earthquake as of 7:30 on July 30

Fatalities 17 People in cardiopulmonary arrest 6 Injuries 59 Evacuees 10,467 Operational evacuation shelters 415 Homes without power 22,950 Homes without water 74,800 Water distribution stations 67

Data Sources

Detailed information and summary of key figures related to the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake (Japanese) from Kumamoto prefectural government

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Aeon Mall in Kashima, Kumamoto, where an explosion took place following the earthquake on July 28. Photograph taken on July 29. © Jiji.)