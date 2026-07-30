Kumamoto Earthquake Fatalities and Damage Report

Kumamoto Earthquake Fatalities and Damage ReportDisaster Society
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Full Extent of Damage Unclear
Following the July 28 earthquake that brought violent shaking with a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Kumamoto Prefecture, the prefectural disaster response headquarters announced that as of 7:30 on July 30, 17 people had been confirmed dead and 6 were in cardiopulmonary arrest with no vital signs (a situation that generally means the victims are deceased, in the absence of a formal declaration by a medical doctor). Among these, 5 deaths were confirmed at the Aeon Mall in Kashima, where an explosion took place, and 8 at the Nippon Paper Industries mill in Yatsushiro, where 11 people were trapped by a collapsed chimney.
While there have been reports of severed roads and collapsed buildings across the region, the full extent of the damage remains unclear. Police, fire, and Self-Defense Forces personnel are assessing the situation as they search for missing people.
Data from the Japan Meteorological Agency shows that more than 200 aftershocks occurred within 24 hours of the main earthquake. The agency urges people to remain on high alert, stating: “It is common for strong tremors with a seismic intensity of up to 7 to take place in the week following an earthquake, particularly during the first two or three days.”
Extreme summer heat in Kumamoto, combined with fractured water pipes and a lack of electricity for air conditioning, are leading to concerns that the quake-related casualty figures may rise still further as dehydration and heatstroke take their toll.
Situation Following Kumamoto Earthquake as of 7:30 on July 30
|Fatalities
|17
|People in cardiopulmonary arrest
|6
|Injuries
|59
|Evacuees
|10,467
|Operational evacuation shelters
|415
|Homes without power
|22,950
|Homes without water
|74,800
|Water distribution stations
|67
Data Sources
- Detailed information and summary of key figures related to the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake (Japanese) from Kumamoto prefectural government
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Aeon Mall in Kashima, Kumamoto, where an explosion took place following the earthquake on July 28. Photograph taken on July 29. © Jiji.)