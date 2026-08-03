Number of Japanese Citizens Drops Below 120 Million

Japan Data

While the number of Japanese citizens in Japan fell below 120 million, the number of foreign residents rose above 4 million for the first time as of January 1, 2026.

Tokyo Sees Only Rise in Japanese Citizens

Japan‘s population stood at 123,767,642 as of January 1, 2026, according to a demographic survey published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, based on resident registration data. This was a 0.45% year-on-year decrease.

The number of Japanese citizens was 119,736,483, after a decrease of 916,774, or 0.76%, compared to the previous year. Since 2009, the number of Japanese citizens has fallen for 17 consecutive years. Tokyo was the only prefecture to see a rise in its Japanese population, which increased by 12,540 (0.09%). By percentage the largest drops were in Akita (–1.95%), Aomori (–1.70%), Kōchi (–1.70%), Yamagata (–1.69%), and Iwate (–1.65%), mainly concentrated in the northern Tōhoku region.

The number of births of Japanese citizens in 2025 fell for the tenth successive year to 670,476. The natural population decline (the difference between the number of births and deaths) was 923,008, rising for the eighteenth straight year.

Meanwhile, the population of foreign residents, which has been climbing rapidly since the easing of pandemic entry restrictions in 2023, rose by 353,696 (9.62%) to 4,031,159. This is the highest total since statistics on foreign nationals were first collated in 2013.

The prefecture with the highest population (including foreign residents) was Tokyo with 14,077,553 residents, followed by Kanagawa at 9,194,723, and Osaka at 8,775,326. The least populated prefecture was Tottori, with just 527,236 residents, or one twenty-sixth the number of Tokyo.

The combined population of the three major metropolitan areas centered on Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya was 65,979,272. Although this figure declined for the sixth consecutive year, it represents 53.3% of the total population. The concentration of foreign residents in metropolitan areas is even more pronounced, with 68.7% of the overall foreign population living there.

Prefectures with the Highest and Lowest Populations (All Residents)

Tokyo 14,077,553 Kanagawa 9,194,723 Osaka 8,775,326 Aichi 7,473,297 Saitama 7,368,548 Chiba 6,313,748 Hyōgo 5,364,773 Fukuoka 5,076,856 Hokkaidō 4,996,492 Shizuoka 3,544,228 Tottori 527,236 Shimane 634,459 Kōchi 654,213 Tokushima 691,229 Fukui 739,412 Saga 787,887 Yamanashi 794,684 Wakayama 889,455 Akita 890,524 Kagawa 931,812

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Prefectures with the Highest and Lowest Populations (Non-Japanese)

Tokyo 783,702 Osaka 369,529 Aichi 347,971 Kanagawa 309,815 Saitama 286,262 Chiba 254,956 Hyōgo 152,381 Shizuoka 128,273 Fukuoka 123,731 Ibaraki 109,520 Akita 6,255 Tottori 6,437 Kōchi 7,174 Aomori 9,212 Tokushima 9,569 Yamagata 10,882 Wakayama 11,357 Shimane 11,437 Iwate 12,278 Saga 12,629

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Data Sources

Population data (Japanese) from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)